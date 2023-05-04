Wrapping up the month of April in a pair of meets against Southern Ohio Conference competition, the Eastern High School track and field teams had some strong performances.
The following sections include results for meets at South Webster on April 22 and at Northwest on April 25.
April 22
@ SW Invite
On the boys side of the meet, the Eagles battled their way to third place overall with 70 points, nine points behind runner-up Green. Minford captured the title with 134 points.
Early in the meet, the Eagles had a double placement in the 100-meter dash with Tucker Leist taking sixth (12.21) and Landon Cavinder securing eighth (12.6). Those two, Leist and Cavinder, helped the 4x200-meter team capture a victory along with Jace White and Carson Salisbury by finishing in 1:41.13, cutting nearly four seconds off their seeded time. The same group ran the 4x100-meter race and took fourth clocking in at 50.36.
Providing additional points in the sprints, Wyatt Richardson finished sixth in the 400-meter dash (1:00.46). Then in the 200-meter dash Cavinder sprinted for third (25.73) and Landyn Reinsmith added sixth (26.8).
In distance action, Garrett Cody trimmed some more off his 1,600 time, finishing in 5:09.13 for third. Later Cody and White took first and second respectively in the 800-meter run. Cody finished in 2:21.94, followed by White in 2:24.35.
In the throws, Brewer Tomlison was fifth in the discus (96-10) and fourth in the shot put 40-2 1/2, improving upon his seeded distance of 39-8.
To wrap up the meet, the 4x400-meter team of Wyatt Richardson, Jace White, Garrett Cody and Carson Salisbury secured third with a time of 4:02.85.
On the girls side of the meet, the Lady Eagles finished eighth with 21 points out of 13 scoring teams. Jackson ran away with the team title with 142 points, followed by runner-up Portsmouth West with 85 points.
Individually, Audrey Nolen won the 100-meter dash in 13.98, beating 19 other competitors. Later, Nolen sprinted for second in the 200-meter dash crossing the finish line in 30.2 seconds.
Josie Ware and Gracie Long provided a double placement in the 1,600-meter run, staying close together. Ware shaved nearly 10 seconds off her seeded time to finish third (6:15.11). Long followed in fourth (6:21.17). Later, Long was second in the 800-meter run (2:48.88).
In throws, Hannah Allen was fifth in the shot put at 25-feet, 10-inches. Her seeded distance was 21-0.
In relays, the 4x800-meter relay team of Gracie Long, Josie Ware, Morgan Hardin and Kiley Strong finished third (11:51.94). The 4x200-meter team of Alexis Clark, Shellby Cannady, Kiley Strong and Cylie Weaver was seventh (2:13.39). The 4x100-meter team of Audrey Nolen, Shellby Cannady, Sarabeth Cannady and Cylie Weaver was fifth (1:00.61). The 4x400-meter group of Gracie Long, Kiley Strong, Cylie Weaver and Audrey Nolen finished third (4:58.93).
April 25 @
Mohawk Classic
Taking the track on a Tuesday evening, the Lady Eagles had a strong performance finishing fifth out of 16 scoring teams with 45 points. Wheelersburg took the team title with 148 points, followed by Waverly as the runner-up with 78 points.
Leading the charge individually was sophomore sprinter Audrey Nolen, who was third in the 100-meter dash (14.39), fifth in the 400-meter dash (1:09.11) and seventh in the 200-meter dash (30.47).
Distance runners Gracie Long and Josie Ware provided points as well. Long brought home third in the 1,600-meter run (6:01.54) and followed it up by crossing the line second in the 800-meter run (2:41.5). Ware joined Long in the 1,600-meter run, taking fifth (6:09.6). Then she secured third in the 3,200-meter run (14:13.96).
Eastern also placed in two relays. The 4x800-meter crew took fourth (11:53.26) to start the meet, while the 4x400-meter team was fifth to end it (4:53.97).
On the boys side of the meet, the Eagles finished 11th with 15 points. Wheelersburg took the title with 149 points, followed by runner-up Coal Grove with 75 points.
Sophomore distance runner Garrett Cody provided the points. He was fifth in the 1,600-meter run (5:10.16) and sixth in the 800-meter run (2:16.46). Teammate Jace White just missed placing in the 800, finishing ninth five seconds behind Cody (2:21.38). Freshman Brewer Tomlison also missed placing in the shot put, landing ninth with a heave of 41-feet.
The Eagles also placed in three relays. The 4x800-meter crew took fifth (9:46.81), the 4x200-meter group was seventh (1:40.18) and the 4x400-meter team ended the night with seventh as well (4:04.06).
Up Next
Eastern will head to Franklin Furnace (Green) on Tuesday, May 9 and Thursday, May 11 for the Southern Ohio Conference track and field meet. Tuesday's action begins at 5 p.m. and includes field event finals as well as finals in the 3,200-meter relay and 3,200-meter run. On Thursday evening, the meet begins at 6 p.m. when all other races will be completed.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.