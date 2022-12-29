The Piketon Lady Redstreaks returned home after being on the road for the last five games. The Redstreaks improved to 9-2 on the season with a 46-19 victory against the St. Joseph Lady Flyers.
“First game at home since December 3 when we played Unioto so it was nice to get back in our gym,” said Piketon coach Jason Taylor. “The girls played hard and did some things I wanted to see out of them. It’s one of those situations ... most teams in that situation are going to pack it in and play a tight zone, and we executed fairly well at times. I challenged them at halftime, and sometimes when you get a lead like that you get a little slow, and they came out the third quarter a little harder than we did the first half.”
After a pair of buckets by Jazz Lamerson and a basket by Abrial Johnson, Piketon took an early 6-0 lead in the first quarter. The Redstreaks then pushed the lead to 13-0 with 1:02 left in the opening quarter and would lead 13-2 after one.
The Redstreaks used more balanced scoring in the second quarter as they would take a 21-6 lead into the half.
Piketon extended their lead to 29-9 after a bucket by Natalie Cooper off an assist by Lamerson with 3:39 left in the third. Piketon would take a 35-11 into the fourth quarter.
Maddy Hale hit a pair of trifectas in the fourth quarter to lead the Redstreaks. Laney Brown and Olivia Farmer both connected on free throws as the Redstreaks would earn their ninth victory of the season.
Statistically Piketon was 17-44 from the field, connecting on 2 triples. The Redstreaks were 11-16 from the free throw line and had 29 rebounds with 11 of them being offensive. The Redstreaks finished the game with 9 steals.
Individually Piketon had a balanced scoring attack with 9 players scoring. Lamerson scored 12 points along with a steal, while Cooper also scored 12 points and brought down a team-high 8 rebounds. Abrial Johnson finished with 8 points and 3 steals, while Maddy Hale hit two trifectas tallying 6 points. Kennedy Jenkins had 2 points and 4 rebounds. Sadie Bear and Isabella Dean each scored 2 points, while Laney Brown and Olivia Farmer each had a point.
Piketon returns to SVC action Tuesday night hosting Paint Valley.
“We take this and use it as a building block,” Taylor said. “This is the halfway point of the SVC. This is game seven so if we can get this one against Paint Valley it puts us at 5-2 in the league and right where I want to be.”
