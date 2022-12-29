The Piketon Lady Redstreaks returned home after being on the road for the last five games. The Redstreaks improved to 9-2 on the season with a 46-19 victory against the St. Joseph Lady Flyers.

“First game at home since December 3 when we played Unioto so it was nice to get back in our gym,” said Piketon coach Jason Taylor. “The girls played hard and did some things I wanted to see out of them. It’s one of those situations ... most teams in that situation are going to pack it in and play a tight zone, and we executed fairly well at times. I challenged them at halftime, and sometimes when you get a lead like that you get a little slow, and they came out the third quarter a little harder than we did the first half.”


