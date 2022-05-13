Varsity softball tournament action officially came to an end for Pike County teams this past week.
Summaries of tournament losses by Waverly, Piketon, and Eastern are included in the following sections.
WAVERLY
In a Division II sectional semifinal, the Waverly Lady Tigers suffered a 2-1 defeat at Vinton County on Tuesday, May 10.
Waverly broke a scoreless deadlock in the top of the fourth, plating a run. Suzzy Wall had reached base on an infield single. She moved to second on a sacrifice bunt from Aubree Fraley and went to third on a groundout from Katrina Entler before scoring on a passed ball. Drea Tannehill followed with a single, went to second on a wild pitch, and moved to third when Camryn Campbell singled. Campbell advanced to second, but a groundout left them stranded.
The Lady Tigers held that lead until the bottom of the fifth inning when the Lady Vikings used a pair of hits to generate two runs, taking the lead for the eventual win.
From the plate for Waverly, Suzzy Wall finished 2-2 with a run. Campbell and Tannehill both went 1-3. Those were the only hits for Waverly in the game, which came in the fourth inning.
Campbell was charged with the pitching loss. In six innings, she gave up two runs on six hits, while striking out six and walking three.
Waverly will lose four seniors to graduation including Suzzy Wall, Katrina Entler, Drea Tannehill and Maddy Taylor.
Waverly still had a make-up game to play against the Wheelersburg Lady Pirates, which was tentatively scheduled for Friday, May 13.
PIKETON
On that same night, Piketon traveled to Federal Hocking and suffered a 12-3 loss to the hosting Lady Lancers in a Division III sectional semifinal.
Federal Hocking scattered 14 base hits with nine different players recording at least one hit. The Lady Lancers led 8-1 after three innings of play. Federal Hocking pitcher Alexis Wilkes surrendered just three hits.
Piketon got a run off of Wilkes in the top of the first when Laney Brown doubled and Natalie Cooper drove her in with a groundout.
It was essentially all Lancers from there. Cheyenne Mayle led the bottom of the first off with walk, eventually scoring on a wild pitch.
Federal Hocking took the lead for good in the bottom of the second when Alexis Smith’s double to left field scored Emma Wilson for a 2-1 advantage.
Piketon’s best inning came in the sixth, scoring a pair of runs at plays at the plate after putting pressure on the Lancers along the base paths. But the Federal Hocking catcher threw out a base runner stealing third to cut into any momentum the Lady Redstreaks hoped to build.
In the end, Piketon’s season ended in a 12-3 defeat. Laney Brown finished 2-3 from the plate, scoring a pair of runs. Natalie Cooper was 1-3 with a run and an RBI. Mylie Burton was 1-1.
Piketon senior pitcher Taylor Williams struck out eight batters in her final game in the circle. Piketon will lose Williams, the team’s only senior, to graduation.
The win sent Federal Hocking to top seeded Wheelersburg Thursday night. Federal Hocking lost that game 23-0.
EASTERN
On Wednesday evening, the Eastern Lady Eagles traveled to Belpre to face off with the hosting Golden Eagles.
Eastern gained the early lead and held it until the bottom of the seventh when the hosts won the game 3-2 in a walkoff, scoring an unearned run to take the victory.
Eastern’s first two runs came in the opening inning. Megan Nickell led off with a single, stole second base, moved to third on a groundout from Hannah Felts and scored when Emma Young doubled. Then Young scored on a base hit from Madison Shuler.
Although it was a tough loss, the Lady Eagles held their own against a very talented Belpre team. Eastern coach Josh Nickell hopes it will give his young team some momentum going into next season.
Megan Nickell finished 2-3 from the plate. She also singled in the third inning, stole second base and advanced to third on a groundout from Felts. But she was stranded there. Eastern did not have any hits the rest of the game.
Young finished 1-3 with her double, having one run and one RBI. Shuler was also 1-3 with an RBI. Sisters Kyla and Kelsey Poorman each drew a walk.
Eastern will lose senior Kyla Poorman to graduation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.