The following article includes results for the Waverly boys track and field team from the last two meets in April 2021.
April 27 - Jackson Quad
The Tigers went to Jackson for what was supposed to be a tri-meet, but turned into a quad. Nothing hurt as everyone got to run to show us what they can do! Turns out, they showed a lot!
Cai Marquez, Mitch Green, and Aidan Kelley were all double winners. Cai in both hurdles — 110- and 300-meter — using strong finishes in both to secure his victories. Mitch dominated both the 1600- and 3200-meter run, learning how to push himself leading all the way. Aidan won both the sprints — 100- and 200-meter, proving he’s developing the speed we need.
Ty Reisinger, Alex Stoller and Dylan Smith all picked up one first place. Ty, in the 800-meter run, is getting stronger every race. Alex won in the 400-meter dash, which is becoming his feature race. Dylan won the shot put, looking to improve as well.
We had five seconds: Jack Monroe, 800-meter run; A.J. Sibole, 3200-meter run; Hayden Hauk, discus; Cody Helton, shot put; and the 4x100-meter relay team of Aidan, Wyatt Crabtree, Brady Anderson, and Cai. It is always good to go 1-2 in events to help with the scoring.
The lone third place we got was our 4x800-meter relay team of A.J., Carson Kittaka, Maddox Bock, and Dakota Leedy.
We picked up three fourth-place finishes: A.J., 1600-meter run; Cody Helton, discus; and Brady in the 110-meter hurdles. Brady is continuing to improve.
Wrapping up our scoring was Maddox Bock in the 1,600-, 800-, and 3200-meter runs, Brady in the 300-meter hurdles, Ty in long jump, and Jack and Brady (tie) in the high jump all brought home fifths.
We had two athletes, A.J. and Maddox, compete in what we call the Iron Man, the 4x8, 1600m, 800m, and 3200m. Maddox stepped up and scored in all four, while AJ brought home points in three. This shows these distance guys are in pretty good shape.
It was a strong showing by the Tigers, winning with 96 points; runner up Jackson had 67, South Webster 59, and Oak Hill 24.
This is showing we are heading in the right direction.
April 29 - Vinton County Invitational
We made our annual trip to Vinton County for their Invitational. We went in wanting to test our athletes at a high level. Rainy conditions put a damper on times; that’s expected, but after looking at the results, gaps appeared.
We came up short, getting second place, Huntington won with 121 points. We scored 102. It turns out that field events were the difference in the meet. Plus, our lack of second place finishes, and no fourths either, didn’t help our cause. This is something we need to correct for the SOC meet!
We did have six strong first place finishes, leading off the running our 4x800-meter relay team of Ty Reisinger, Mitch Green, Jack Monroe, and Alex Stoller. They responded to our challenge and got us off to a great start in the meet, winning convincingly. We also had two double winners, which is always nice. Cai Marquez won both the 110- and 300-meter hurdles with strong finishes in both. He’s improving each and every race. Mitch Green won both the 1600- and 3200-meter runs with strong kicks — something he’s been working on. Ty Reisinger ran a strong 800-meter for the win as well.
We only had two thirds. The 4x200-meter relay team of Alex, Wyatt Crabtree, Jack, and Cai continue to improve, adjusting well to some changes. Hayden Hauk threw through the rain for his placing in the discus.
Four fifths contributed. Alex was in the 400-meter dash. He wasn’t real satisfied with this placing, which is good, and he has to learn from it. Jack, in the 800-meter run, ran a strong first lap and then hung on for his place. Cody Helton threw the shot good enough for his place. The 4x100-meter relay team of Aidan Kelley, Wyatt, Brady Anderson and Cai were working through the adjustments as well.
We had two sixths. The first by Brady Anderson in the 110m hurdles showed improvement that Coach Voorhes has been expecting. Aidan jumped into the hard rain soaked long jump pit for his place.
We got three sevenths out of Aidan, 100-meter dash; Cody, discus; and Ty, long jump. We look for all three to improve in the closing weeks. Completing our scoring, Wyatt grabbed an 8th out of the slow heat in the 200-meter dash, which it’s always good to see! A.J. Sibole ran for eighth in the 3200-meter race, running consistently.
We outscored Huntington in the running portion, as previously mentioned we came up short in the field. That's something we need to address in the closing weeks leading up to the SOC meet, which is one of our goals every year.
