In just three short seasons of the program’s existence, the Waverly Tigers have made steady gains in their battles on the wrestling mats around the area.
“This year’s improvements were significant from last year. Our numbers were up to 18, and we were able to fill 11 weight classes,” said Waverly Head Wrestling Coach Scott Green.
“We took second in the Huntington Holiday Classic this year, and only a few points out of first place, which is the best we’ve done in a tournament so far. Zak Green became our first tournament champion in that meet. The team took fourth in a team tournament in January as well.”
The improvements were evident in post-season tournament action, as the Lady Tigers had multiple individuals qualify for the second annual Ohio High School Wrestling Coaches Association Girls State Meet on Feb. 20 and 21. There two Lady Tigers finished on the podium, Savanna Johnson and Aiyana Tolliver, landing in the top six in their respective weight classes. Some of those ladies who competed in the girls state tournament also competed in varsity sectional action.
On Feb. 27, 2021, Waverly’s varsity wrestlers traveled to Washington Court House to compete in the Division II sectional tournament.
Miami Trace won the sectional team title with a score of 276, followed by runner-up Fairfield Union at 183. Washington Court House was a close third (179). The next five teams, including Waverly were close. Hillsboro took fourth at 104.5, followed by Circleville in fifth (92), McClain in sixth (90.5), Unioto in seventh (87), and Waverly in eighth (71). Logan Elm wrapped up the team scores, finishing ninth at 50.
In all, Waverly had eight athletes place in the sectional tournament. Junior Savanna Johnson (7-8) was sixth in the 106-pound competition. Junior Trinity Shell (3-24) was fifth in the 120-pound competition. Freshman Rayden Bumgardner (10-9) was fourth in the 145-pound class. Senior Colten Wilkes (3-28) was sixth in the 160-pound class.
Senior Michael Davis (20-8) was second in the 170 pound class after shedding more than 100 pounds from last year to this year. He was a district qualifier in the 285-pound class last year.
Junior Zak Green (9-11) was sixth in the 195-pound class. Freshman Davey Adkins (19-11) was third in the 220-pound class. Freshman William Madden (14-15) was fifth in the 285 pound class.
Out of the group of placers, Waverly’s district competitors included senior Michael Davis, and freshmen Rayden Bumgardner, Davey Adkins and William Madden.
“Last season we had two OHSAA district qualifiers and one alternate who got to wrestle in the tournament,” said Green. “This year we qualified three wrestlers and one alternate.”
The Waverly qualifiers advanced to the Division II district tournament at Gallia Academy High School for competition, which was completed over the course of two days on March 5 and 6.
A total of 38 teams placed in the competition. The district title was secured by Beaver Local High School (East Liverpool, Ohio) with a total of 150 points, followed by runner-up Minerva (125.5).
Waverly was 30th overall with 10 points, finishing higher than a handful of other Southeast District schools, including Unioto, Circleville, Hillsboro, Jackson, Marietta and Vinton County.
Individually, in the first round, William Madden earned Waverly’s first victory in the 285 pound-class, pinning Zane Keller of Athens in 32 seconds.
In the 145-pound class, Rayden Bumgardner was pinned by Beaver Local’s Logan Hours in 41 seconds. In the 170-pound class, Michael Davis was pinned by Caleb Jacoment (Morgan) after battling for 1:48. In the 220-pound class, Davey Adkins lost a major decision, 14-1, to Logan Ortt of New Philadelpha.
With his first-round win, Madden advanced to the quarterfinal where he squared off with Joey Tristano of Dover. Tristano eventually won a long battle after 5:23 by pin.
Bumgardner, Davis and Adkins all went to the first consolation round. Bumgardner squared off with Cole Hines of Gallia Academy, getting pinned at 1:38. Davis and Adkins both recorded wins. Davis won his match by pin over Cole Hupp of Warren after 1:27. Adkins was also victorious, pinning Gabriel Raynor of Gallia Academy after 33 seconds.
Those triumphs sent Davis and Adkins to the second consolation round, joining Madden where they all suffered defeats. Jeff King of Fairfield Union pinned Adkins (1:28). Zane McCoy of Beaver Local pinned Madden 2:36. Claude Romshak of Union Local won a major decision over Davis, 15-4. Those results brought the district tournament to an end for the Tigers.
“William Madden won Waverly’s first match at the OHSAA District tournament this year,” said Green. “It was very exciting to have four wrestlers at OHSAA Districts. They all wrestled very hard and weren’t intimidated by the other competitors. Senior Mikey Davis did a great job of working with his younger teammates.”
Although Waverly will say goodbye to Davis and four other seniors at graduation, the future is bright.
“We’re losing five seniors this year, and they’ve all made their mark on the program. Mikey Davis was voted by last years seniors to be a captain for this season. He’s been a leader on and off the mats. Mikey is our first two-time district qualifier,” said Green.
“Last year Mikey qualified for districts at 285 pounds, and this year he did it again at 170! That’s a lot of hard work. He also placed as high as second at several tournaments. I could trust Mikey to work with our lighter weight classes when they needed extra push and he’d also work with our bigger guys and make them better. Mikey is a three-year wrestler and fell in love with the sport last year. As much as we’ll miss his presence in the wrestling room, I’m sure he’ll be back in a coaching capacity very soon.”
Bumgardner, Madden and Adkins all gained valuable experience to use in future years.
“Freshmen Rayden Bumgardner, Davey Adkins, and William Madden were a big part of the team for most of the season. They worked hard and earned their spots on the podium at sectionals and wrestled tough at districts. They are all excited to get back to the mats for next year and get better. It’s exciting to see these young kids get a chance to wrestle such good competition,” said Green.
“It’s been a great year once you get around the COVID situation. I’m excited to see how much better we get next year. There’s a lot of solid talent moving up next year. As our program gains success, hopefully we’ll see more students willing to get involved in this awesome sport.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.