The WILL TO WIN is strong for the Waverly Tigers.
The connection between Waverly junior quarterback Haydn’ Shanks and sophomore wideout Will Futhey led the Tigers to a powerful 48-13 triumph over the visiting Amanda-Clearcreek Aces Friday night at Raidiger Field. The Aces came into the game with a perfect 4-0 record and were ranked fifth in Division V in the latest Associated Press football poll.
All told, Shanks completed 24-of-29 passes for 435 yards and five touchdowns. Every one of those touchdown passes went into the hands of the 6-foot, 5-inch Will Futhey, who produced a highlight reel of his own. Futhey made a diving catch into the end zone and hauled two contested balls, securing one on the ground with a circus catch. The fourth touchdown reception saw him banging and spinning off defenders, getting to the goal line for an outstretched dive. Then the final was a home run ball from Shanks, covering 78 yards to cap the scoring. Futhey also had one interception on defense with sophomore Penn Morrison recording the other two.
Not to be missed, senior running back Payton Shoemaker went over the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season early in the opening quarter. Shoemaker finished with 21 carries for 140 yards and a pair of touchdowns. For the season, he now has 130 rushes for 1,104 yards and 13 touchdowns. And junior wide receiver Phoenix Wolf led the team in receptions, hauling in 13 catches for 119 yards.
“This is honestly what we are capable of doing when we are almost healthy. We are still working through some of the injuries. Obviously, Haydn’ is a special guy. When he’s on, he’s on. When Payton is on, he’s on. When the offensive line is on, we are all on. Will Futhey had a great night,” said Waverly coach Chris Crabtree.
“Defensively I’m as proud as I can be with these guys. We made some adjustments and tweaked some things to fit our personnel a little better. We have had people step up and play different roles. It is great to see our ability to adjust and adapt.”
The lone lead for the Amanda-Clearcreek came on the opening kickoff. Ace Peyton Madison secured Grayson Diener’s kickoff at the 3-yard line and weaved his way through the Waverly defense to break away from the pack on a 97-yard touchdown return. Amanda had a 6-0 lead with just 13 seconds off the clock.
Waverly didn’t back down, answering with a scoring drive. Shanks completed three passes to Wolf and another to Futhey, mixing in runs from Shoemaker. Shoemaker broke off his first touchdown run of the night, covering 18 yards to tie the game just 2:50 into the contest. Once Grayson Diener connected on the point-after kick to make the lead 7-6, Waverly never trailed again.
Diener’s next kickoff sailed into the end zone for a touchback — one of six on the night that eliminated the Aces’ opportunities to return another kick for a score.
The Aces picked up just one first down, coming when Madison got free for a 17-yard run before getting tackled by Penn Morrison. Dakota Swepston and J.T. Barnett combined for a tackle for loss on the very next play. Amanda could not pick up the needed yardage and punted the ball away.
Starting on their own 11-yard line, it didn’t take the Tigers long to respond. Shanks immediately looked Will Futhey’s way, and Futhey went for 58 yards before getting stopped. Later in the drive, Shanks hooked up with Wolf for a 38-yard gain with Wolf diving to the 1-yard line. On the very next play, the ball went into Shoemaker’s hands for a 1-yard plunge. The kick from Diener was good, putting Waverly up 14-6. Waverly had covered 89 yards in just over a minute.
Diener’s kickoff sailed into the end zone again, forcing the Aces to begin the next drive on their own 20-yard line. Barnett delivered another tackle for loss before Payton Madison completed a 23-yard pass to Alex Fairchild on 3rd-and-14. But Madison’s next pass was picked off by a leaping Penn Morrison who went straight up into the air to snatch it at the Waverly 36-yard line. He returned it to the 50, giving Waverly great field position.
Waverly took over with 2:45 left in the opening quarter. A third-down pass from Shanks to Shoemaker helped to keep the drive going, as Shoemaker covered 25 yards with the scamper. The next pass went to a diving Will Futhey, resulting in a 34-yard touchdown reception. Diener’s kick gave the Tigers a two-score advantage, 21-6, to end the opening quarter.
Amanda-Clearcreek rebounded with its only successful touchdown drive of the night. Diener’s kickoff resulted in another touchback, forcing the Aces to go 80 yards. On the eighth play of the drive, Madison broke a 26-yard touchdown run. The kick from Jon Weaver was good, cutting Waverly’s lead to 21-13 briefly with 8:58 remaining in the half.
The Tigers went right back to work and wasted little time answering. Futhey secured a catch of 38 yards early in the drive. Then he finished it on a 22-yard route for a contested catch with a ball batted multiple times. Futhey slid to the ground to complete the catch and secured the ball. Diener’s kick made the lead 28-13 with 7:03 left in the half.
Waverly’s defense was up to the task of recording two more stops before halftime. Amanda punted the ball away at midfield, but it rolled into the end zone for a touchback, giving the Tigers the ball on the 20-yard line. Shoemaker started with a 37-yard sprint before Shanks completed a pair of passes to Wolf. Shoemaker mixed in a few more runs for short gains. Then it went back to Will Futhey, who secured a catch of nine yards. On the next pass, Futhey made a leaping, contested catch in the corner of the end zone for his third touchdown. Diener attempted to run the ball for a conversion, but couldn’t get the edge. At that point, Waverly led 34-13 with 53 seconds left.
Amanda ran just two plays, and on the second, Morrison came down with his second interception of the night. Waverly elected to take a knee and go into the locker room with the 34-13 lead, as the Tigers were set to get the ball to start the third quarter.
After the halftime ceremony where Fabby Corwin was crowned the 2019 Waverly Homecoming Queen, the Tigers came back onto the field to put an exclamation on the night.
Shoemaker started with a kickoff return of 39 yards, getting the Tigers their own 46-yard line. Shanks mixed in more passes to Futhey and Wolf, in between short runs from Shoemaker. Shoemaker brought his team to 16-yard line where Shanks looked Futhey’s way again. Futhey caught the pass at the 11-yard line, banged off two defenders and ran over another on his way to pushing the ball across the goal line. Diener’s kick made the lead 41-13 just 2 minutes and 33 seconds into the second half.
Needing to make up ground, the Aces looked to try the passing game again, only to have Will Futhey pick off Madison’s pass at the Waverly 15-yard line.
After a run of 8 yards from Shoemaker and a 4-yard pass to Wolf, Shanks went for the home run. He aired out a pass to a sprinting Will Futhey, who ran along the Waverly sideline for a 78-yard score. Diener’s kick made the lead 48-13 with 5:47 left in the third quarter, essentially sealing the victory for the Tigers.
At that point, the OHSAA’s running clock rule was in place with the point differential being more than 30.
After the game, Futhey and Shanks talked a little about the evening.
“It was a lot of hard work by our team. We had a lot of open passes getting thrown tonight,” said Will Futhey after he and Shanks powered the offense. “I love this guy (Haydn’). He’s a hard worker. I’m so grateful to have a great quarterback by me. We executed every play. We couldn’t ask for a better night. I had a lot of adrenaline. It will keep you going. We just put our heads down, keep working and stay focused.”
Shanks was glad to be back in the lineup after missing the Fairland game.
“I’m dealing with the pain. You just have to get through adversity and get through the tough times,” said Shanks.” I’ve been able to rehab and get back out on the field after I took last week off. I was sad that I didn’t get to play, but I was determined to come out and give it my all this Friday for homecoming. We just have to keep working and get ready for West.”
Defensively, 18 different Tigers recorded tackles. J.T. Barnett led the charge with 8, followed by Dakota Swepston with 6 and Penn Morrison with 4. Barnett, Swepston, Anthony Wagner and Brandon McGuin were all in on sacks. Morrison added his two interceptions, while Will Futhey had one.
“When you get punched in the mouth like we did in the third week of the season (41-14 loss to Unioto), it would have been easy to fold when the going was getting tough. It would have been easy to give up and go to mediocrity. Our coaching staff has done a great job of adjusting to what we needed to do to get through some tough times,” said Coach Crabtree.
“It will be week-to-week with Haydn’ (dealing with a knee injury). He looked really sharp tonight. They protected him well.”
Crabtree was thrilled with the performance of the offensive line once again, which included Aiden Diehl, Spencer Pollard, Andrew Welch, Brock Adams, Zack Brown and Zak Green among others. Zack Brown, a senior, has returned from injury.
“We have a couple of guys who rotate in there. This is a good group,” said Crabtree of the line. Kenny Cydrus, a senior, got banged up tonight. He has played different positions for us throughout his career. He played the nose last week and did a great job. I hope we can get him back.”
All-in-all, it was a very happy Homecoming game for the Tigers.
“I’m just as proud as I can be for these guys to come out on homecoming and win this way with a lot of distractions. It was a fun week and a good week. We tried to make sure these guys stayed focused. I’m proud of how they handed it. With all of the people who came from out of town to watch, it was a nice win for us overall.”
Waverly (4-1) will head to West Portsmouth (2-3) Friday night to begin Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m.
