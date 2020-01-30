It’s not always about how you start, but how you finish. Behind strong defense, the last 11:59 of regulation, and some late-game heroics, the Redstreaks sent senior Ally Ritchie out with a bang, winning 51-50 on a buzzer-beating three from Bailey Vulgamore.
“What a way to send Ally Ritchie off — she’s been so wonderful for us the last four years. She’s been through the good, the bad, the ugly and the great. She’s always had her head up, never complained, and never gave coaches any problems. That win was for her,” said Redstreaks coach Brett Coreno.
Piketon got off to a fast start as they jumped out to an 11-2 lead, forcing Paint Valley to burn a timeout with 4:25 to go in the first. Paint Valley then countered with an 8-2 run to end the frame as the Redstreaks would hold a 13-10 lead.
Paint Valley took a 21-19 lead with 3:35 to play in the second and then a 24-21 advantage with 2:18 to go in the half. The Bearcats would score the final four points of the half and take a 28-21 lead at the break.
“Tonight was a game of runs. We got out 11-2, and they had at least a 15-3, 15-4 run to counter that they’re up by seven at the end of two. It was pretty even at the end of three. We just kept chipping away in the fourth quarter, little by little, and ,boy, did we need all 32 minutes tonight,” said Coreno.
After trading a couple of buckets to begin the second half, Paint Valley then jumped out to their largest lead at 40-25 that forced Piketon to call a timeout with 3:59 left in the third. The Redstreaks were down but not out, as they turned up the defense and went on an 8-0 streak capped off by a three at the buzzer from Bailey Vulgamore to get within striking distance, 40-33, heading into the fourth.
“We told them at halftime, ‘Defense is going to win us the game. Eventually the shots will start falling, but if you let them keep going to the basket, then they’re going to hurt us at the foul line and hurt us with fouls with buckets.’
In the fourth, the Bearcats bumped their lead back up to 10, but the Redstreaks quickly cut the lead back down to single digits after back-to-back trifectas from Vulgamore and Jazzlyn Lamerson with just under three minutes to play. Paint Valley then went back up by eight before Lamerson hit a layup to cut the lead 50-44 with 1:21 left to play.
Ally Ritchie then scored her only bucket of the game with 57.1 to play to cut the Bearcat lead to 50-46, as Paint Valley called a timeout. Hayleigh Risner then scored after a Paint Valley missed free throw to cut the lead 50-48 with 37.6 left to play. The Redstreaks then forced a turnover with 23.2 to go, but couldn’t convert that into points, as they would have to foul. After the foul, Paint Valley would be at the free-throw line for a one-and-one with 5.9 seconds left to play. That’s when Risner corralled the rebound off a miss, relaying the ball to Vulgmore who was able to get the ball to the right-wing and hit a three as time expired off the clock to give the Redstreaks a come-from-behind win.
“Our kids stepped up. When you’re down, you really have to do things right. The margin for error is so little when you’re down and that less of time left on the clock,” said Coreno. “That’s just a big confidence builder for our kids to come back, because we didn’t play particularly well tonight. But when you don’t play well and find a way to win, that means your maturing. It’s a win we needed at the end of the year, coming off several straight close losses. It was good to finally climb over the mountain.”
The Redstreaks were 22-of-54 from the field, dishing out 18 assists, and bringing down 30 rebounds. Vulgamore led the Redstreaks with 20 points, including 4-for-7 from behind the arc, and dished out five assists. Risner scored 10 points and brought down nine rebounds, while Lamerson also scored 10 and had four boards. Kennedy Jenkins scored five points along with eight rebounds and three assists. Ava Little, Ally Ritchie, and Addison Johnson rounded out the Redstreaks’ scoring with two points each.
The Redstreaks (7-13, 3-9 Scioto Valley Conference) will soon learn who they will be matched up with in tournament play. But they will first finish the regular season out with a pair of games next week as they travel to Zane Trace on Monday evening in a make-up game and host Westfall on Thursday evening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.