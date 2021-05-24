For the first time since 2013 Piketon has brought home a sectional baseball title. Behind a two hit shutout from Roger Woodruff on the mound and a hot offensive start the Redstreaks upset three seeded Ironton 9-0 Saturday afternoon.
“We felt really disrespected to my knowledge. They (Ironton scouts) didn’t come to watch our game (against Wellston), and we took it personally. We've been playing the best baseball we’ve played all year. Our guys were ready to go and took care of business,” said Piketon coach Jonathan Teeters.
Leadoff batter Johnny Burton reached on an error to begin the game. Tra Swayne then reached first on a bunt single and Burton advanced to third on the play to put runners on the corners with no outs. Piketon then took a 1-0 lead on an Ironton error. Swayne then gave the Redstreaks a 2-0 lead as he scored on a wild pitch. Two batters later Easton Lansing doubled into the left center gap as Chase Carson crossed the dish to give Piketon a 3-0 lead. Lansing then scored on a wild pitch, giving Piketon a 4-0 lead after the top of the first inning.
Ironton would go down in order in the bottom of the first. Both teams went down in order in the second inning. In the third inning, both Piketon and Ironton struck out twice and grounded out once, as the Redstreaks held a 4-0 lead through three innings.
Lansing singled for the Redstreaks to lead off the top half of the fourth inning but was left stranded. The Tigers would get their first hit of the contest in the bottom half on a two-out single, but the inning would end on a fly out on the next at-bat.
Nothing would happen for the Streaks in the top of the fifth inning. Woodruff picked up a pair of strikeouts in the bottom half, as he retired 15 of the first 16 batters he faced.
"(Roger) Woodruff gave us a chance to win the game. He's been probably our best arm the last two or three weeks of the season. He pounds the zone and throws a lot of strikes, and our defense was outstanding behind him,” said Teeters.
After two quick outs to begin the sixth, Easton Lansing then singled and Logan Maynard walked to put two on base. Brody Fuller then came to the plate and launched a ball to the right field fence, as Lansing and Maynard scored to make it 6-0. Jake Thornsberry then made it back-to-back hits as he doubled and pinch runner Chris Chandler scored making it 7-0 after five-and-a-half innings.
Ironton drew a two out walk in the bottom half but the runner was left stranded. In the top of the seventh, Burton drew a one out walk. Swayne then doubled down the left field line and Burton scored all the way from first, as Piketon took an 8-0 lead. Carson then drew a walk to put two runners on. Pinch runner Christian Horn then scored on a bloop infield single by Lansing, as Piketon took a 9-0 lead into the bottom of the seventh.
Woodruff picked up a strikeout and produced a fly out for the first two outs of the seventh. Ironton would then single the next at bat and get the runner into scoring position on a stolen base. Woodruff then struck out the next Tiger batter. Piketon won their first sectional title in eight years, as they defeated the Tigers 9-0.
“It was a quiet confidence, and we knew what Ironton was. We've watched them a few times and believe in what we do and how we do things and it showed today,” said Teeters.
Lansing led the Redstreaks, going 4-for-4 at the dish with two singles, a double, and 2 RBIs. Swayne went 2-for-4 with a single, double, RBI and run scored. Brody Fuller was 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, while Jake Thornsberry was 1-for-3 with a double and RBI. Chase Carson and Logan Maynard both walked and scored a run. Johnny Burton scored two runs, and Chris Chandler and Christian Horn both scored a run.
Roger Woodruff was outstanding on the mound, as he pitched all seven innings, allowing two hits, striking out 11 and walking one.
Piketon now advances to the district semifinal on Monday and will take on Eastern Brown.
"We’re going to enjoy this tonight," said Teeters. "Our seniors are going to graduate (Sunday, May 23), and then we’re going to practice and get ready for the next game.”
