After an hour and 20 minute weather delay prior to kickoff between Piketon and Wellston Friday night, the Redstreaks' offense got off to a fast start, scoring 36 points in the first half as they defeated the Golden Rockets 43-13 to improve to 2-0.
Kickoff was originally pushed back a half hour due to hot temperatures, but just 10 minutes before the 7:30 p.m. kickoff, lightning was spotted in the area that caused the hour and 20 minute delay.
“We had to wait for a while, about an hour and a half, and that kind of worried me, but the guys came out and stayed focused and played a heck of a game," said Piketon coach Tyler Gullion. "With an older group, they were mature about it — not a whole lot of goofing around, just focusing. I kept telling them, 'We’re going to play tonight and stay focused.' It was good senior leadership to keep things even keel.”
After Wellston received the opening kick, the Piketon defense forced a three- and-out, taking over at their own 34-yard line with 11:10 to go in the first quarter. Three plays later, Levi Gullion connected with Camren Loar for a 54-yard touchdown to give Piketon a 6-0 lead with 10:38 left in the first quarter.
After Wellston converted on fourth down in Piketon territory early in the ensuing drive, the Redstreaks then stopped the Golden Rockets on fourth down later, taking over at the 21-yard line with 7:36 left. Thirty-three seconds later, Gullion connected with Loar for a 78-yard touchdown strike to give the Redstreaks a 14-0 lead, after Johnny Burton completed the two point conversion.
Piketon took a 22-0 lead with 1:24 left in the first, as Gullion threw his third touchdown of the night on a 25-yard pass to Burton. Both teams would punt on their next drives. With 7:11 left to go in the first half, Gullion completed a 40-yard touchdown pass to Loar giving Piketon a 29-0 lead.
Wellston moved the ball 55 yards for a touchdown on their next drive. On 4th- and-8 Wellston scored on a 14-yard touchdown pass to cut the Redstreak lead to 29-7 with 3:06 left until halftime.
On the first play of the next Redstreak possession, Gullion threw his fifth touchdown of the night, connecting with Burton for 71 yards as Piketon would lead 36-7 with 2:48 left in the half. That would be the score at the intermission.
“It was a team effort. I thought the offensive line did a good job just getting it to those guys in open space and letting them work so that was huge for us and making plays,” said Coach Gullion.
After receiving the second half kick, the Redstreaks scored again when Jayden Thacker capped off a one minute and 32 second drive with a 20-yard touchdown run giving Piketon a 43-7 lead. Wellston drove the ball 65 yards down the field on the next drive as they scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 4:42 left in the third to make it 43-13.
The Redstreaks would turn the ball over on their next drive, as the Golden Rockets recovered a fumble taking over at midfield with under three minutes in the third. Piketon would then force a Wellston punt. After taking possession, the Redstreaks moved the ball into Wellston territory on the next drive. Piketon tried a field goal later in the drive, but it came just a few feet short, as Wellston took over at the 21-yard line.
Piketon recovered a Wellston fumble a few plays later and would set up into victory formation, as they defeated the Golden Rockets to improve to 2-0 and for the first time since the 2012 season when they defeated Vinton County.
“Big home win for us. It's really the first time we’ve had a home game with all the facilities. We got to be in the (new) locker room and it was a great atmosphere,” mentioned Gullion.
“The defense needs to keep improving. We’re still learning and adjusting on the fly a little bit, but defensively we have to keep that intensity. We lost it a little bit there, but we’ll take giving up 13 points — a vast improvement from where we’ve been, so I’m proud of those guys.”
Statistically Gullion was 16 of 22 with 390 passing yards and 5 touchdowns. Loar had 6 receptions for 255 yards and 3 touchdowns. Johnny Burton had 6 catches for 118 yards and 2 touchdowns. Brent McGuire had a catch for 9 yards, and Kydan Potts had a catch for 6 yards. Jayden Thacker ran the ball 8 times for 45 yards and scored a touchdown. Gullion had 5 rushes for 36 yards and Alan Austin had three rushes for 54 yards.
The Redstreaks tallied 524 total yards in the game, 390 in the air and 134 on the ground. Piketon moved the chains 9 times while Wellston moved them 11. Wellston was 2-of-3 on fourth down conversions and Piketon was 2-of-2 on two point conversions. The Redstreaks were penalized 2 times for 16 yards and Wellston was penalized 4 times for 35 yards.
Piketon will now travel south to Lucasville next Friday as they face off against the Valley Indians. Valley defeated Northwest 28-21 on Friday.
Valley will be well coached and ready to go," said Coach Gullion. "We have to be ready to go and have another good week of practice.”
