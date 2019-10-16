Scioto Valley Conference All-League Volleyball Team 2019-2020
All-League: Westfall junior Kristin Phillips, Huntington sophomore Megan Steele, Southeastern senior Skylar Hice, Adena sophomore Jenna Martin, Westfall senior Josie Williams, Zane Trace junior Alli Bennett, Unioto senior Amber Cottrill, Unioto junior Kacey Pierce, Huntington sophomore Allison Bayse, Adena sophomore Ellie Harper, Southeastern sophomore Hannah Lougheed, Adena sophomore Camryn Carroll, Zane Trace junior Laynee Hill, Westfall sophomore Marissa Mullins, Paint Valley sophomore Olivia Smith and Unioto senior Hallie Pinkerton.
Honorable Mention: Ari DaRif and Olivia Riley of Adena, Alyssa Steele and Harmony Henneberger of Huntington, Abbie Stanforth and Averi McFadden of Paint Valley, Ally Ritchie and Madison Scott of Piketon, Ava Christopher and Lexi Lockwood of Southeastern, Cree Stulley and Ava Eldridge of Unioto, Claire Latham and Hailey Young of Westfall, Lexi Scott and Hannah Hale of Zane Trace.
Player of the Year: Kristin Phillips (Westfall)
Defensive Player of the Year: Camryn Carroll (Adena)
Coach of the Year: Jessica Sullivan (Westfall)
League Champions: Westfall (12-2)
Reserve Champions: Westfall
JH League Champions: Adena
JH Tournament Champions: Adena
