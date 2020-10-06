Returning to action after being in quarantine for a couple of weeks, the Waverly Lady Tigers took the court in front of the home crowd Monday night and rolled to a 3-0 victory (25-6, 25-18, 25-9) over the visiting Portsmouth West Lady Senators.
Multiple Lady Tigers had a strong night statistically in varsity action. Those stats follow.
Kills: Kelli Stewart 14, Annie Silcott 9, Carli Knight 8, Sarah Thompson 5, Abbie Marshall 5, and Delaney Tackett 3.
Assists: Abbie Marshall 34, Delaney Tackett 3
Digs: Carli Knight 15, Kellie Stewart 12, Annie Silcott 8, Sarah Thompson 6, Abbie Marshall 6, Hannah Snyder 3, Izzy Smith 2, Delaney Tackett 2,
Blocks: Sarah Thompson 3, Kelli Stewart 1, Abbie Marshall 1, Delaney Tackett 1
The victory sees the Lady Tigers improve to 6-4 overall and 5-3 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. They have a full two weeks, as they work to make up their league games, before tournament play begins.
Four matches were schedueld for this week, followed by five next week. After taking on Portsmouth West Monday, Oct. 5, the Lady Tigers were set to go to Minford Tuesday evening, Oct. 6, and Valley Thursday evening, Oct. 8. On Saturday, Oct. 10, they will be back home to face South Webster with an 11 a.m. start.
On Monday, Oct. 12, they go to Eastern before returning home Tuesday evening, Oct. 13 to play Oak Hill. Wednesday, Oct. 14 is a road contest at Northwest. They will be back in action at home Thursday evening, Oct. 15, versus Eastern before concluding the regular season on Saturday with an 11 a.m. home match versus Wheelersburg.
