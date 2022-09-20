Portsmouth Raceway Park logo

Portsmouth Raceway Park ran its last points race of 2022 this past weekend, the final event prior to next month's Dirt Track World Championship.

Saturday at PRP was Weaver's Gas & Oil "Meet The Drivers" Night and Pepsi "Employee" Night. Kenny Christy, Jeremy Rayburn, Matt Melvin, and Zack Pendleton all recorded wins in their respective divisions, while Brandon Fouts, Anthony Slusher, Evyian Terry, and Derek Richmond all captured track championships.

