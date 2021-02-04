Snow days and quarantines haven’t done any favors for basketball teams trying to find their rhythm during this high school hoops season.
Yet for the Western Lady Indians, they have been able to win back-to-back games without having practice. Wednesday night’s make-up game with Sciotoville East resulted in a 53-20 triumph by the hosting Lady Indians. Prior to that win, the Lady Indians won 46-37 at New Boston on Thursday, Jan. 28.
Those results saw them improve their record to 4-8 overall and 4-4 in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play.
“We are 2-0 with no practices,” said Coach Mike Jordan with a smile. “We were sluggish tonight. We didn’t practice for three days before this game or the New Boston game.
Western’s win over New Boston came by a score of 46-37 without Alicia Francis, who was out of lineup with an illness. Francis was back and played in Wednesday’s triumph over East.
It took a while for either team to crack the scoreboard in Wednesday night’s game. Alyssa Marhoover was able to start the scoring with 4:52 left on the clock when she drew a foul and went to the line. East’s Felicia Smith responded with a bucket in the paint on the other end to give her team what would be its only lead.
Western sophomore Jordyn Rittenhouse drove inside to score for the Lady Indians, retaking the lead and starting a 10-0 run. Rittenhouse drained a three on Western’s next possession. Then Brooklyn Tackett scored on an offensive rebound and Kenzi Ferneau hit another three-pointer. After Grace Smith hit for East, Marhoover provided a bucket for the Lady Indians before Ferneau hit another trifecta to finish the quarter. Western was up 16-4.
The second quarter was the lowest scoring for both teams. Western produced eight points, while the Lady Tartans had four. Marhoover started the Western offense with a bucket in the paint before East answered with a basket from Mia Caldwell. Rittenhouse had the next basket before Chloe Beekman broke into the scoring action with a free throw. East’s Savannah Dingess had the next basket to make the score 21-8 at the midpoint. A free throw from Ferneau and another basket from Rittenhouse ended the half. Western was ahead 24-8.
Coming out of the break, the Lady Indians began the third quarter on an 8-0 run, using two buckets from Rittenhouse and two more from Marhoover, to extend the lead to 32-8. The Lady Tartans had a run over the next two minutes before Western finished the quarter on back-to-back baskets from Taylor Grooms and Alicia Francis. At that point, Western led 37-14.
The Lady Indians scored the first five points of the fourth quarter with a pair of baskets from Ferneau and a free throw from Marhoover, 41-18. After the Lady Tartans had their first bucket of the half, the Lady Indians had a nice run of 12 unanswered points to finish their scoring. Beekman had a pair of baskets with Ferneau converting a three-point play in between. Next, Tackett connected on the final two Western free throws. Then Francis capped the scoring with a three-pointer, finishing the 53-20 win.
It was a strong night statistically for the Lady Indians. Ferneau led the offense with 14 points, followed by Rittenhouse with 13 points. Marhoover scored 10 points, grabbed four rebounds, and had a steal and an assist.
Tackett led the team in rebounds with eight. She also scored four points, gave out three assists, and provided three steals. Taylor Grooms grabbed six rebounds, scoring one of those, and also made off with two steals. Beekman had two assists and two steals to go along with three rebounds and five points. Alicia Francis scored five points and added a steal. Sophia Rhoades played but did not score.
“Chloe played well tonight. She’s been playing better in practice as well,” said Jordan.
Jordan has been working on getting his team more comfortable with running an offense. Throughout the game, the Lady Indians worked on it, with Marhoover calling out some instructions from time to time.
“Alyssa is stepping up and becoming a vocal leader. She’s very smart and picks up everything,” said Jordan. “I’m glad she’s talking. It is helping us a lot. We need all of the girls to be talking. Everyone else is silent.”
With five games left on the SOC I schedule after Notre Dame, Jordan feels his Lady Indians have a chance of winning the rest of the games.
EHS — 4 4 8 4 — 20
WHS — 16 8 12 17 — 53
EAST (20) — Journey Pelfrey 0 0 0-0 0, Savannah Dingess 2 0 0-0 4, Kat Robinson 0 0 0-0 0, Felicia Smith 2 0 0-2 4, Grace Smith 4 0 2-2 10, Kacie Conley 0 0 0-0 0, Mia Caldwell 1 0 0-0 2, TOTALS 9 0 2-4 20.
WESTERN (53) — Alicia Francis 1 1 0-0 5, Sophie Rhoades 0 0 0-0 0, Jordyn Rittenhouse 4 1 0-1 13, Brooklyn Tackett 1 0 2-2 4, Taylor Grooms 1 0 0-0 2, Alyssa Marhoover 4 0 2-4 10, Chloe Beekman 2 0 1-2 5, Kenzi Ferneau 3 2 2-3 14, TOTALS 16 4 7-12 53.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.