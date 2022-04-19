Despite the less than ideal weather that spring has offered so far, the Waverly Tigers just keep netting tennis victories.
On Tuesday, April 12, Waverly traveled to Wheelersburg and came away with a 5-0 victory over the hosting Pirates. According to Waverly coach Matt Morrison, it was a solid win.
No. 1 singles player Penn Morrison defeated his opponent, 6-0, 6-1, while No. 2 singles player Mark Stulley won 6-4, 6-1.
Freshman Carson Moore took the No. 3 singles spot and had a very challenging match, but won 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-1). Waverly coach Matt Morrison said it was the match of the night. Moore played a senior, Nathan Sylvia, who qualified for districts last year.
"The Wheelersburg player (Sylvia) puts a ton of balls in play, and makes you be very patient," said Morrison. "Carson played a smart match. He didn’t panic and came back from (being down) 5-6 in each set to force tie breaks and pulled away in the second one 7-1. This was a great quality win for a freshman with no real match experience and a great win to build off of for him going forward."
The No. 1 singles duo of Waylon Lamerson and Caden Nibert rolled, winning 6-2, 6-1.
In No. 2 singles, Cameron McKenzie and Cade Carroll had a challenge, but they were up to the task of taking the win 6-7 (2-7), 6-0, 10-3 (match tie break).
"Cam and Cade learned a lot tonight, especially that no lead is safe," said Morrison. "We were front running the whole first set and somehow ended up losing it. We made a little adjustment, and they used it to rattle off six straight games and dominate the match tiebreak 10-3.
On Thursday, Waverly added a home match with the Unioto Shermans and won 5-0.
Penn Morrison rolled in No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0. No. 3 singles player Carson Moore matched those perfect scores, as did the No. 1 doubles duo of Caden Nibert and Waylon Lamerson.
In No. 2 singles, Mark Stulley won 6-1, 6-0, while the No. 2 doubles duo of Cameron McKenzie and Cade Carroll won 6-1, 6-2.
On Friday, the Tigers traveled to Minford for a match that Morrison said was huge in the Southern Ohio Conference race. Ultimately, Waverly won 4-1.
Continuing his trend, Penn Morrison rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 win. In No. 2 singles, Mark Stulley cruised through his first set, winning 6-0, before facing a larger challenge in the second set, but surviving 7-5.
Carson Moore suffered the lone loss of the night, falling 3-6, 4-6.
In No. 1 doubles, Caden Nibert and Waylon Lamerson won 6-2, 6-2. In No. 2 doubles, Cameron McKenzie and Cade Carroll won 6-4, 6-1.
With those three wins, Waverly improved to 7-0 overall. The Tigers were set to head to Valley on Tuesday.
