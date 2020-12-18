Western coach Doug Williams hoped his Indians could find success this year by pushing the pace of the game. They were able to do that Tuesday evening, getting past Franklin Furnace Green for a 74-61 road win.
Both teams pushed the speed, but the Indians sealed their victory with three strong quarters, finishing with 26 points in the fourth to take the contest.
Western pushed ahead 21-16 after the opening quarter as five different players scored for the Indians. Kolten Miller led with seven points, followed by Noah Whitt and Colton Montgomery with five points each. Reed Brewster and Riley Beekman each added a basket.
Scoring slowed for both teams in the second, but the Indians added to their lead to go up 37-26 at the break. Miller added five more points, Whitt and Zach Teed provided four points, and Sean Kerns connected on a trifecta.
The best chance for the Bobcats to come back came in the third quarter, as they outscored the Indians 18-11. Brewster provided a pair of big three pointers for Western, while Montgomery had the only other field goal in the frame. The rest of Western’s points came from the line. The Indians remained in front by four going to the fourth quarter, 48-44.
In the final frame, the Indians produced 26 points with 11 of those coming from the line. Kolten Miller led the scoring charge individually, providing 11 points by himself, including a 7-of-9 performance on the foul line. Colton Montgomery connected on a three-pointer and went 4-for-4 from the line. Noah Whitt added two three pointers, while Gavin Myers had a bucket to finish the 74-61 win.
Miller ended his night with 23 points in all, followed by Montgomery and Whitt with 15 points each.
For Green, Levi Sampson led the charge with 26 points, followed by Ethan Huffman with 12 and Levi Singleton with 11.
The Indians were back in action Friday night at home versus Sciotoville East for senior night.
WHS — 21 16 11 26 — 74
GHS — 16 10 18 17 — 61
WESTERN (74) — Reed Brewster 1 2 0-0 8, Kolten Miller 4 2 9-11 23, Colton Montgomery 2 2 5-6 15, Sean Kerns 0 1 0-0 3, Noah Whitt 4 2 1-1 15, Riley Beekman 1 0 2-4 4, Gavin Myers 1 0 0-0 2, Zach Teed 2 0 0-2 4, TOTALS 15 9 17-24 74.
GREEN (61) — Levi Sampson 8 1 7-10 26, Ethan Huffman 5 0 2-2 12, Levi Blevins 0 1 2-3 5, Ian Hammonds 0 0 0-0 0, Brayden Chaffins 0 0 0-0 0, Levi Singleton 3 1 2-2 11, Wiley Sanders 3 0 1-3 7, TOTALS 19 3 14-20 61.
