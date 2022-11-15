Eastern head football coach Scott Tomlison talks to his players on the sideline during a timeout in the Oct. 14 game at Northwest. The Eagles won that game and the next one to clinch a share of the SOC I title. It is Eastern’s first title in program history, leading to SOC I Coach of the Year honors for Tomlison.
Eastern head football coach Scott Tomlison talks to his players on the sideline during a timeout in the Oct. 14 game at Northwest. The Eagles won that game and the next one to clinch a share of the SOC I title. It is Eastern’s first title in program history, leading to SOC I Coach of the Year honors for Tomlison.
Southern Ohio Conference Division I Football Awards 2022
First Team:Eastern’s Dylan Morton, Landyn Reinsmith, KJ Reinsmith, Landon Cavinder, Laken Tomlison, Brewer Tomlison, Teagan Werner and Justin Bradley; Northwest’s Wyatt Brackman, Alex Baer, Connor Lintz, Carter Runyon, Tanner Bolin, Kory Butler, Eli Dettwiller and Hunter Campbell; East’s Austin Baughman, Keagan Jackson, Tyell Baker and Dylan Fitzgerald; Notre Dame’s Dylan Seison, Gavin Hart, Carter Campbell and Jake Edwards; Green’s Nathan Brannigan and Abe McBee; Symmes Valley’s Levi Ross.
Second Team:Eastern’s Jacob Johnson, Alex Jones and Jace White; Northwest’s Lane Gilley, Shane Miller and James Riffe; East’s Cam Justice and Landehn Pernell; Notre Dame’s Wyatt Webb and Myles Phillips; Green’s Tyler Blanton; Symmes Valley’s Aleck Beckett and Isaac Ross.
SOC I Co-Champions:Eastern and Northwest
Standings:Eastern 4-1, Northwest 4-1, East 3-2, Notre Dame 3-2, Green 1-4, Symmes Valley 0-5
Offensive Player of the Year: Northwest’s Wyatt Brackman
Defensive Player of the Year: East’s Keagan Jackson
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.