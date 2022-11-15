Southern Ohio Conference Division I Football Awards 2022

First Team: Eastern’s Dylan Morton, Landyn Reinsmith, KJ Reinsmith, Landon Cavinder, Laken Tomlison, Brewer Tomlison, Teagan Werner and Justin Bradley; Northwest’s Wyatt Brackman, Alex Baer, Connor Lintz, Carter Runyon, Tanner Bolin, Kory Butler, Eli Dettwiller and Hunter Campbell; East’s Austin Baughman, Keagan Jackson, Tyell Baker and Dylan Fitzgerald; Notre Dame’s Dylan Seison, Gavin Hart, Carter Campbell and Jake Edwards; Green’s Nathan Brannigan and Abe McBee; Symmes Valley’s Levi Ross.


Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments