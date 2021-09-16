In a rebuilding year for the Waverly Lady Tigers on the soccer pitch, a win and a tie have come in recent action.
After going through their first five soccer games without tasting victory, the Waverly Lady Tigers broke through at Portsmouth West with a 7-0 triumph on Sept. 9.
In that game, Emma Davis led the scoring charge with a hat trick of three goals. Morgan Crabtree, Lauren Murphy, Ariane Davis and Abby Green had one each. Murphy and Katy Helton both provided an assist as well.
"That was a big win for us," said Waverly Girls Head Soccer Coach Luke Purpero, speaking of the game at West. "We're better than where we started. We're pressuring the ball and getting more hustle from our players."
After losing seven players to graduation last year, including the team's leading scorers, Waverly is a young team this year with just four seniors, including Katie Walker, Elani Schiller, Trinity Shell and Savanna Johnson. Walker is the only four-year varsity player. Shell and Johnson are new to the team this year, while Schiller is back after taking time off. That group is followed by four juniors, five sophomores, and four freshmen.
After the win over West, Purpero was hoping his young Lady Tigers could continue the success with a second straight victory Tuesday night versus Northwest. The Lady Tigers had lost 2-1 at Northwest on Aug. 26. In that contest, Morgan Crabtree scored Waverly's only goal.
In Tuesday's re-match at Waverly's Raidiger Field, the two teams battled for 80 minutes, only to come out of the contest with a 0-0 draw. Crabtree nearly had a goal early in the game, breaking away from the defense. However, she was injured on a collision with a Northwest defender and the goalie. In the goal, Waverly freshman Abby Green played the first half, while Izzy Hauck was in the net for the second half.
Tuesday's tie gave Waverly a 1-1-5 record overall.
"It's definitely an improvement for us," said Purpero. "We were hoping to get the win tonight (over Northwest). I think there were just a lot of things that factored into it, like 50-50 balls."
The Lady Tigers traveled to Ironton to take on St. Joseph Thursday evening, suffering a 7-0 loss in a game that Purpero knew would be a tough matchup.
Next, Waverly will head to Gallia Academy on Saturday. A road game at Wheelersburg will follow Thursday.
