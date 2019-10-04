With a strong start to Southern Ohio Conference Division II football play, the Waverly Tigers traveled to Portsmouth West and prevailed with a 30-point victory Friday night.
Playing at West hasn’t always been easy for the Tigers, but they took care of business early, scoring all 37 points in the opening half.
Once again, Payton Shoemaker shouldered the load on the ground, having 19 carries for 213 yards and three touchdowns. Defensively, he added a pick-6 interception, returning the ball 35 yards to score. He finished with two interceptions, having the first on the very first play of the game.
Waverly quarterback Haydn’ Shanks completed 8-of-15 passes for 111 yards and a touchdown. That touchdown went into the hands of sophomore receiver Will Futhey, who finished with 4 catches for 54 yards. Phoenix Wolf caught 4 passes for 57 yards.
Defensively, freshman Wyatt Crabtree led the Tigers in tackles with six, adding 2 for a combined loss of 2 yards. Mark Stulley and Zeke Brown followed with four tackles each.
Waverly generated 292 yards off offense, while West had just 75 yards. The Tigers also had 17 first downs, and the Senators had just six.
Waverly improves to 5-1 overall and 1-0 in the SOC II. The Tigers will return home to face Valley Friday night.
Scoring Summary:
1st
08:35 WAVERLY — P Shoemaker 24 yd run (Grayson Diener kick), Waverly 7-0
03:58 WAVERLY — P Shoemaker 23 yd run (Grayson Diener kick), Waverly 14-0
00:38 WAVERLY — P Shoemaker 55 yd run (Grayson Diener kick), Waverly 21 — WEST 0
2nd
09:13 WAVERLY — Grayson Diener 26 yd field goal, Waverly 24-0
05:19 WAVERLY — Will Futhey 14 yd pass from Haydn’ Shanks (Grayson Diener kick failed), Waverly 30-0
03:25 WAVERLY — P Shoemaker 35 yd interception return (Grayson Diener kick), Waverly 37-0
3rd
04:32 WEST — William Journey 37 yd run (C Hazelbaker kick), Waverly 37, West 7
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.