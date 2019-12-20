The PIketon Redstreaks got back into the win column Friday night as they traveled to Southeastern. Behind Chris Chandler’s 17 points and Levi Gullion’s 13 points the Redstreaks defeated the Panthers by a 53-28 score.
Southeastern took a 5-4 lead over the Redstreaks with just under five minutes to play in the first. The Redstreaks then responded with a 5-0 run to end the quarter as they held a 9-5 advantage after the first quarter.
The Redstreaks then outscored Southeastern by the equivalent of a football touchdown 14-7 in the second quarter as they took a 23-12 lead into the half.
In the third quarter, Piketon turned defense into offense, as they forced multiple turnovers and scored a quarter high 19 points to take a 42-18 lead heading into the fourth quarter and an eventual 53-28 victory.
The Redstreaks hit eight threes in the win and were 9-of-12 from the free throw line. Along with Chandler’s and Gullion’s 17 and 13 points respectively, Tra Swayne chipped in with seven points while Brody Fuller and Sawyer Pendleton each scored five. Tyree Harris finished with fourh and Kydan Potts rounded out the Redstreaks scoring with two.
The Redstreaks even their record to 4-4 and 2-1 inside Scioto Valley Conference play. Piketon will now host Adena on Saturday and then take on Waverly in the Holiday Classic after Christmas.
