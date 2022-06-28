WAVERLY, OHIO (June 25, 2022)– The Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Northern Series and the Brucebilt Performance Parts Iron-Man Open Wheel Modified Northern Series was in action at Atomic Speedway in Waverly on Saturday evening for final night of the Atomic 100 weekend.
Jacob Hawkins of Fairmont, West Virginia, would lead all 40 laps on the way to a $10,000 payday in Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Northern Series action, which is also the biggest win of Hawkins career. Adam Stricker of Batavia would sweep the weekend with his second straight victory and picked up $1,500 by winning the Brucebilt Performance Parts Iron-Man Open Wheel Modified Northern Series feature contest.
The victory for Hawkins would be his second career Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Series victory and would come behind the wheel of a Rocket Chassis powered by an Andy Durham Racing Engine with sponsorship from Johnson Motorsports, J&J Farms, Middletown Homes, MegaCorp Logistics, Melvin’s Transmissions, Hawkins Towing, Cash Cabin LLC, Bobby Lake Motorsports, Mark Richards Racing, and Tom’s Tire and Wheel.
The win by Stricker would be his second career Brucebilt Performance Parts Iron-Man Open Wheel Modified Series victory and would come aboard an Elite Chassis powered by a Bullock Race Engine and carries sponsorship from Able Air.
Jacob Hawkins would take the lead at the start of the Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Northern Series main event, with Camaron Marlar, R.J. Conley, Devin Moran, and Freddie Carpenter giving chase. Moran would snag the third position from Conley on lap three, while Hawkins and Marlar would pull away a bit from the rest of the field.
Hawkins would start lapping slower traffic on lap nine, while Carpenter would get past Conley for fourth on the same circuit. The first caution of the event would appear on lap 11 when Tristin Chamberlain would spin entering turn three. The restart would see Hawkins maintain the lead, with Moran taking second from Marlar, while Conley would reclaim the fourth spot from Carpenter. Conley would work past Marlar for third on lap 12.
Meanwhile, ninth-place starter Jared Hawkins would make his way into the top five on lap 13 and would take fourth from Marlar one circuit later. Moran would close in on Jacob Hawkins at the front as the caution would appear again on lap 20 for a spin in turn four by Brenden Smith.
The front five would remain the same on the restart, with Jared Hawkins pressuring Conley for third and taking the spot on lap twenty-two. One lap later, the caution would appear once again as second-place Moran would nip the wall in turn four and slow in turn one with a flat right-rear tire.
This restart would see Jacob Hawkins hold the lead, with Jared Hawkins now second, followed by R.J. Conley, eighth-place starter Andy Bond, and Marlar. Marlar would slip past Bond for fourth on lap 25 and Conley would slip up in turn two and lose three positions in the process.
The final caution of the race flew on lap 30 when Todd Brennan slipped over the banking in turn two. The final restart would see Jacob Hawkins and Jared Hawkins maintain the top two positions, with Marlar third, while 19th place starter Nick Bocook now in fourth.
Jacob Hawkins would maintain a comfortable lead over brother Jared Hawkins, while Bocook would pressure Marlar for third and take the spot on lap 33. Bocook’s charge would not be finished as he would catch Jared Hawkins and take the runner-up slot on lap 36. Jacob Hawkins would not be challenged the remainder of the way and score his biggest career victory, with Bocook settling for second and Jared Hawkins finishing third. Fifteenth place starter Rod Conley would charge in the final ten laps and come home fourth, while Marlar would complete the top five. The remainder of the top ten finishers would be Bond, Michael Chilton, Moran, Todd Brennan, and Brenden Smith.
Cole Falloway would outduel Adam Stricker on the opening lap of the Brucebilt Performance Parts Iron-Man Open Wheel Modified Northern Series feature event, with Rich Michael, Jr., J.P. Roberts, Jr., and Seth Daniels in pursuit of Falloway and Stricker. Falloway and Stricker would quickly put some distance back to third place Michael, Jr., with the top five remaining the same as Falloway began to lap slower traffic on lap 10.
The only caution of the event appeared on lap 12 for a turn four spin by Brian Wilburn. The restart would see Falloway and Stricker stay first and second, while Kyle Bond would begin to pressure Daniels for the fifth position and take the position on lap 13. It would be at this point that Stricker would move his mount to the high-side of the racing surface and begin to pressure Falloway for the lead. Stricker would make his move on lap 16 and take the top position away from Falloway and lead the remainder of the way to score his second straight victory.
Falloway would settle for runner-up honors, while Michael, Jr. would complete the podium in third. Roberts, Jr. would finish fourth, while Bond would finish fifth. The remainder of the top 10 finishers would be Daniels, Spencer Flowers, Miles Cook, Jr., Chad Roush, and Brian Whiteman.
The next event for the Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Northern Series will be at Lake Cumberland Speedway in Burnside, KY on Saturday July 2 for the 3rd Annual Hall of Fame 40 paying $5,000 to win (this will also be a Southern Series points race).
The next events for the Brucebilt Performance Parts Iron-Man Open Wheel Modified Northern Series will be at Ponderosa Speedway in Junction City, KY on Friday July 8 and at Brownstown Speedway in Brownstown, IN on Saturday July 9. Both events will pay $1,000 to win.
For more information about the Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Series or Brucebilt Performance Iron-Man Modified Series, please contact Chris Tilley at (828) 361-5981 or visit the tour’s webpage at www.IMDIRT.net (Super Late Models), www.IMOPENWHEEL.net (Open Wheel Modifieds), or visit the tour page Iron-Man Racing Series on Facebook and Iron-Man Series (@CTPROMOTE) on Twitter.
Official Summary of Results
Feature Results for Valvoline Iron-Man Late Model Northern Series Atomic 100 Weekend Finale at Atomic Speedway in Waverly, OH on Saturday June 25, 2022
1. Jacob Hawkins-Fairmont, West Va.
2. Nick Bocook-Wheelersburg, Oh.
3. Jared Hawkins-Fairmont, West Va.
4. Rod Conley-Wheelersburg, Oh.
5. Camaron Marlar-Winfield, Tenn.
6. Andy Bond-Coolville, Oh.
7. Michael Chilton-Salvisa, Ky.
8. Devin Moran-Dresden, Oh.
9. Todd Brennan-Zanesville, Oh.
10. Brenden Smith-Dade City, Fla.
11. Kirk Phillips-Ashland, Ky.
12. Tristan Chamberlain-Richmond, Ind.
13. Austin Lay-Walton, Ky.
14. R.J. Conley-Wheelersburg, Oh.
15. Tyler Carpenter-Parkersburg, West Va.
16. Freddie Carpenter-Parkersburg, West Va.
17. Josh Bocook-Wheelersburg, Oh.
18. Travis Carr-Stoutsville, Oh.
19. K.C. Burdette-Parkersburg, West Va.
20. Clint Keenan-Pataskala, Oh.
21. Austyn Mills-Alexandria, Ky.
22. Chad Smith-Waynesville, Oh
Did Not Start-Vern LeFevers-Cincinnati, Oh.
Time of Race: 24 minutes, 21 seconds
Margin of Victory: 1.042 seconds
Yellow Flags: Four (lap 11, 20, 23, 30)
Red Flags: None
Lap Leaders: Jacob Hawkins 1-40
Entries: 23
E-Z-GO Time Trials Top Qualifier: Devin Moran 13.428 seconds
Provisional Starters: None
Sunoco Race Fuels Heat Race One Finish (8 laps/all transfer): Jacob Hawkins, Devin Moran, Kirk Phillips, Clint Keenan, Tristan Chamberlain, Chad Smith, Nick Bocook, Travis Carr
Sunoco Race Fuels Heat Race Two Finish (8 laps/all transfer): R.J. Conley, Freddie Carpenter, Andy Bond, Brenden Smith, Austyn Mills, Austin Lay, Tyler Carpenter, Vern LeFevers
Sunoco Race Fuels Heat Race Three Finish (8 laps/all transfer): Camaron Marlar, K.C. Burdette, Jared Hawkins, Michael Chilton, Rod Conley, Todd Brennan, Josh Bocook
Feature Results for the Brucebilt Performance Parts Iron-Man Open Wheel Modified Northern Series at Atomic Speedway in Waverly, OH on Saturday June 25, 2022
1. Adam Stricker-Batavia, Oh.
2. Cole Falloway-Owensboro, Ky.
3. Rich Michael, Jr.-Ischua, N.Y.
4. J.P. Roberts, Jr.- Gallopolis, Oh.
5. Kyle Bond-Coolville, Oh.
6. Seth Daniels-Jackson, Oh.
7. Spencer Flowers-Grove City, Oh.
8. Miles Cook, Jr.-Wheelersburg, Oh.
9. Chad Roush-Reedsville, Oh.
10. Brian Whiteman-New Plymouth, Oh.
11. Brad Stone-Reedsville, Oh.
12. Steve Clemmons-Chillicothe, Oh.
13. Dave Jamison-Peebles, Oh.
14. Seth Chaney-Chillicothe, Oh.
15. Blake Sheets-Waverly, Oh.
16. Brian Wilburn-Portsmouth, Oh.
17. Kenny Johnson-Washington, West Va.
18. Dave Pinkerton-Chillicothe, Oh.
19. Bob Crace-Chillicothe, Oh.
20. Jim Szekacs-Springfield, Oh.
21. Larry Bond-Coolville, Oh.
22. Jesse Rupe-Sophia, West Va.
23. Miles Cook, Sr.-Wheelersburg, Oh.
Did Not Start-Shawn Donahue-Athens, Oh.
Time of Race: 9 minutes, 56 seconds
Margin of Victory: 1.159 seconds
Yellow Flags: One (lap 13)
Red Flags: None
Lap Leaders: Cole Falloway 1-15, Adam Stricker 16-20
Entries: 24
E-Z-GO Time Trials Top Qualifier: J.P. Roberts, Jr. 15.197 seconds
Provisional Starters: None
Sunoco Race Fuels Heat One Finish (8 laps/all transfer): Adam Stricker, J.P. Roberts, Jr., Brian Wilburn, Dave Pinkerton, Brian Whiteman, Chad Roush, Steve Clemmons, Bob Crace
Sunoco Race Fuels Heat Two Finish (8 laps/all transfer): Cole Falloway, Miles Cook, Jr., Kyle Bond, Dave Jamison, Larry Bond, Jim Szekacs, Jesse Rupe, Shawn Donahue
Sunoco Race Fuels Heat Three Finish (8 laps/all transfer): Rich Michael, Jr., Seth Daniels, Spencer Flowers, Kenny Johnson, Brad Stone, Miles Cook, Sr., Blake Sheets (DNS-Seth Chaney)
