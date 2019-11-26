#;Name;Grade

0;Sakayla Beckett;10

1;Alicia Francis;9

2;Carson Walls;11

12;Brooklyn Tackett;11

13;Taylor Grooms;10

14;Jordyn Rittenhouse;9

15;Alyssa Marhoover;10

20;Kacie Schuyler;10

21;Gracie Gedeon;9

22;Chloe Beekman;10

23;Kenzi Ferneau;9

32;Abbi Grooms;10

45;Emma Henderson;9

Head Coach: Mike Jordan

Assistant Coach: Sonya Rittenhouse

Load comments