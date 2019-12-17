When two teams from Pike County meet on the basketball court, it is often a closely contested contest. Monday night certainly proved the point as Eastern and Waverly battled down to the wire.
After Eastern sophomore Addison Cochenour hit a three-pointer to give the Lady Eagles a 44-43 lead with 13.5 seconds to play in regulation, Waverly produced a counter punch. Junior Paige Carter was fouled on her attempt to put the Lady Tigers ahead. With 3.4 seconds to go, Carter went to the line and swished both of her shots to put the Lady Tigers back in front 45-44, sealing the win for Waverly.
“We got great looks, but we couldn’t make a shot. Our shooting in the paint wasn’t too good. Against their zone, we had good looks and decent ball movement. But eventually you have to make some shots, especially when it was shots inside 10 feet or layups. It seems like it went through the whole team. If one person would miss a layup, the next person would miss a layup,” said Waverly coach John Bonifield.
“That allows teams to hang around, especially one of our rivals in our county. They start making baskets and tightening the game up. They were playing with momentum, and we were back on our heels. I told the girls we were lucky that there wasn’t another 20 seconds left in the game because I don’t think it would have ended well for us.”
Eastern came into Monday night’s game fresh off a confidence-boosting win over Piketon, which was the first win of the season for the Lady Eagles. Eastern did not back down in any part of the game against Waverly.
“We did a great job. I told the girls in the locker room that it breaks my heart that we lost the game. Our girls did everything they were asked to do. They went out and played hard,” said Eastern coach Travis Hale. “We sent Waverly to the line some in the first half and bailed them out on some shots. It got us in foul trouble, which ended up hurting us at the end.”
From the start, the two teams looked to find the other’s weaknesses and take advantage of any opportunities. No one wanted to give up any easy buckets. Waverly’s Carli Knight put the first points on the scoreboard with a steal and fast break bucket with 6:24 on the clock in the opening quarter. Eastern had the answer when Andee Lester found herself surrounded and passed to Skylar White for the first Lady Eagle bucket, 2-2. It took more than a minute before the Lady Eagles could break the tie, using a three-pointer from Abby Cochenour to gain the advantage.
Lester was whistled with her second foul of the game shortly after, putting Carter on the line where she hit the first of two freebies. But Lester remained in the game, extending Eastern’s lead to four on the next possession when she scored on a putback 7-3. The Lady Tigers countered when a Zoiee Smith assist set Carli Knight up for an easy bucket. Then Smith cashed in on a turnover, scoring on a fast break, 7-7. Eastern regained the lead briefly when Addison Cochenour collected an offensive rebound and put it back, 9-7.
In the final two minutes of the quarter, the Lady Tigers got a lift from junior Michaela Rhoads. She swished a three-pointer to give the Lady Tigers a 10-9 edge. Then after freshman teammate Kelli Stewart collected a rebound and fired the ball to Rhoads, she hit again to make the score 13-9 at the end of the opening quarter.
The second quarter started like the first with both teams attempting to hit the first bucket. Ultimately, Abby Cochenour did it with a fast break layup. But the foul trouble resurfaced for Eastern, as Lester picked up her third, putting Sarah Thompson on the line. That was the start of a 7-2 run by the Lady Tigers with Thompson providing five of those points, 20-13. Eastern’s Mackenzie Greene cut the lead to four with a three-pointer, only to have Waverly’s Delaney Tackett answer, 23-16. Abby Cochenour had the next triple to trim it to four again. Then the Lady Tigers closed the final two minutes of the half on a 6-0 run, going up by 10, 29-19.
With Lester back in the lineup to start the third quarter, the Lady Eagles took advantage of her height. She grabbed an offensive rebound and scored on a putback to start. Then a Waverly turnover allowed Abby Cochenour to fire a pass into Lester for another bucket, trimming the lead to six, 29-23. The two teams traded points for the next five minutes with Waverly building a 36-28 advantage.
Carter had the first bucket of the fourth quarter with a putback, giving Waverly a 10-point lead, 38-28. Abby Cochenour followed with a three-pointer and then added a free throw on Eastern’s next possession to trim the lead to six again, 38-32. Carter hit for Waverly before White hit for Eastern, making it 40-34.
Carter briefly stretched the lead to seven on the next possession, hitting the second of two free throws, 41-34. It stayed there until White provided a bucket for Eastern to cut the lead to five, forcing Waverly to use a timeout, 41-36, with 3:46 to play.
Coming out of that timeout, Zoiee Smith was able to get through traffic in the paint, scoring while drawing contact and increasing the lead to seven once again, 43-36. Smith went to the line for a bonus shot, but a line violation against the Lady Tigers nullified the opportunity.
Soon afterward, Smith picked up her fourth foul attempting to stop a fast break by Eastern’s Chloe Dixon. At the line, Dixon hit her first shot but missed the second, allowing Waverly to recover the rebound. The Lady Tigers tried to run the clock down, but the Lady Eagles weren’t going to allow it.
Abby Cochenour made off with a steal and tried to score. Her shot missed, but her sister Addison was following to put it back up and in, cutting the lead to four, 43-39. Once again, the Lady Tigers tried to work the ball around and use the clock. Raelynn Dale put up a shot to try and extend the lead again, but it was no good. Then the Cochenour sisters teamed up again. Addison Cochenour picked off a Waverly pass and fired it ahead to Abby for a layup, trimming the lead to two, 43-41.
Needing to score, the Lady Tigers tried to go inside, but Addison Cochenour was there to secure a defensive rebound. Then she found herself open for a three-point attempt on the offensive end. Addison Cochenour fired up the triple, swishing it with 13.5 to go to give the Lady Eagles a 34-33 advantage. Carter tried to answer for Waverly, drawing the final foul with 3.4 seconds left. She went to the line and swished both of her shots, sealing the 45-44 win for the Lady Tigers.
“Addison Cochenour hit a big shot at the end. Those are shots that we have to have,” said Hale. “Addison is such a good rebounder that we moved her underneath. This is the second game in a row that she’s had 10-plus rebounds. The more confidence she gains as the season goes on, the better we will be. I’m very proud of Addison. She will give us another weapon out on the court.”
Unofficially for the game, Waverly shot 25.8 percent from the floor (15-of-58), going 12-for-42 (28.6 percent) from two-point range and 3-for-16 (18.8 percent) from outside. On the line, the Lady Tigers hit 12-of-19 (63.2 percent).
The Lady Eagles shot 39.1 percent (18-of-45) from the floor for the game, connecting on 5-of-16 from long range (31.3 percent) and 13-of-30 from two-point range (43.3 percent). On the line, they went 3-of-8 (37.5). Waverly won the turnover battle, having just nine as opposed to 21 by Eastern.
For Waverly, Carter finished with 11 points and eight rebounds to lead the charge. Zoiee Smith provided six points and seven assists. Rhoads and Lydia Brown each scored six points as well. Kelli Stewart had six rebounds, while Raelynn Dale secured five.
“Our girls did a great job following the game plan. We’ve been working on our 2-3 zone. Tonight, we knew we had to keep Zoiee Smith out of the middle,” said Hale. “We wanted to make them shoot from the perimeter. Zoiee is a great player and she picked us apart at times. For the most part, we kept her contained.”
For Eastern, Abby Cochenour led the charge with 20 points. Addison Cochenour grabbed 13 rebounds and scored seven points, while Lester scored six points and secured eight rebounds. White also finished with six points.
“It came down to missed shots. We played decent defense, but not where we have been at lately. We allowed Abby (Cochenour) to get free on a couple of shots. You can’t do that. She is a great shooter and a great scorer,” said Bonifield.
“Offensively when you get the looks you want, you have to finish. In the second half, we couldn’t buy a basket. We had five made field goals in the second half. It wasn’t anything they were doing differently. We just couldn’t make a shot.”
The Lady Eagles dropped to 1-6 overall and 0-6 in Southern Ohio Conference Division II play. They will travel to Portsmouth West on Thursday to continue league play.
“We came on the road and fought in a good game. Waverly just made one more play than us at the end. They are in the top tier of our league. We will see where we go from here,” said Hale.
“I am proud of our girls. They aren’t giving up and they see that we are improving. I probably have the most dangerous 1-6 team in southern Ohio. We are still working on being fundamentally strong basketball players. As far as listening, learning, and being coachable kids, I can’t ask for a better group. Hopefully, we will learn to play close games and be better for it.”
Waverly improved to 5-1 overall and 3-1 in the SOC II. Up next is a road game at Wheelersburg against the league-leading Lady Pirates.
“That’s our fifth win. The girls know what is ahead Thursday. I think that will be a good barometer for us,” said Bonifield. “Right now, Wheelersburg is undefeated and the best team in the conference. Everyone else has at least one loss. Everyone is chasing them.”
EHS — 9 10 9 16 — 44
WHS — 13 16 7 9 — 45
EASTERN (44) — Skylar White 3 0 0-0 6, Kelsey Helphenstine 0 0 0-0 0, Addison Cochenour 2 1 0-0 7, Abby Cochenour 5 3 1-2 20, Andee Lester 3 0 0-2 6, Mackenzie Greene 0 1 1-2 4, Chloe Dixon 0 0 1-2 1, TOTALS 13 5 3-8 44.
WAVERLY (45) — Carli Knight 2 0 0-0 4, Michaela Rhoads 0 2 0-0 6, Delaney Tackett 0 1 0-0 3, Zoiee Smith 3 0 0-0 6, Sarah Thompson 2 0 1-4 5, Paige Carter 2 0 7-11 11, Kelli Stewart 2 0 0-0 4, Morgan Crabtree 0 0 0-0 0, Lydia Brown 1 0 4-4 6, TOTALS 12 3 12-19 45.
