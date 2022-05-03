Postseason paths are set for the Pike County varsity softball teams as sectional tournament action begins on Saturday.
The top seed teams by division in the 2022 Southeast District tournament include Unioto (15-1) in Division II, Wheelersburg (14-1) in Division III, and Portsmouth Notre Dame (13-1) in Division IV.
In Division II, the 14th-seeded Waverly Lady Tigers (6-8) will begin with a home game against 19th-seeded Marietta (0-14) on Saturday, May 7 at 12 noon. The winner of that game will advance to third-seeded Vinton County (15-4) on Monday, May 9 at 5 p.m. The sectional final for that bracket is set for Wednesday, May 11 at 5 p.m.
In Division III, the 25th-seeded Piketon Lady Redstreaks (2-12) will travel to 24th-seeded Federal Hocking (3-11) on Tuesday, May 10 at 5 p.m. The winner of that game advances to the sectional final at Wheelersburg (14-1) on Thursday, May 12 at 5 p.m.
In Division IV, the 14th-seeded Eastern Lady Eagles (5-10) will get the opportunity to open tournament play at home against the 19th-seeded Sciotoville East Lady Tartans (0-15) on Monday, May 9 at 5 p.m. The winner of that game advances to the sectional final at third-seeded Belpre (12-4) on Wednesday, May 11 at 5 p.m.
The 18th-seeded Western Lady Indians (2-10) will open with a road game as they will go to 15th-seeded Green (5-9) for a 5 p.m. game on Monday, May 9. The winner of that contest advances to the sectional final at second-seeded Portsmouth Clay (10-5) on Wednesday, May 11 at 5 p.m.
Complete brackets are attached to the online version of this story at newswatchman.com/sports .
