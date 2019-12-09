A long bus trip home from a game is much better when you are coming back victorious.
The Eagles traveled north to Columbus Friday evening, taking on the Columbus International Lions. Eastern got off to a hot start, scoring 29 points in the opening quarter en route to a 79-62 road victory.
“My players came out with a mindset of not losing two games in a row,” said Eastern coach Lakiem Lockery. “Taking lessons from the loss we had Friday night against a good Minford team, we came out ready to play. It was a collective group effort from everyone.”
Sophomore Brennen Slusher had the hot hand early, warming up with a pair of buckets before adding three triples to account for 13 of Eastern’s 29 points in the opening quarter. Hunter Cochenour hit a trifecta as well before adding two more buckets for seven points. Freshman Chase Carter added seven points with an old-fashioned three pointer. Dillion Mattox also contributed a bucket, as the Eagles built a commanding 29-15 lead over the hosting Lions.
Slusher connected on two more three-pointers to lead the Eagles in the second quarter. Cochenour added a pair of baskets, while Mattox, Gabe McBee and Drake Ferguson each provided a bucket. In all, Eastern scored 16 points. Columbus International put up 21, leaving the Eagles with a 45-36 advantage at the half.
Cochenour took the bulk of the scoring duties in the third quarter, providing 11 of his team’s 17 points. Mattox added five points, using an old fashioned three-point play and a bucket. McBee also split a pair of free throws. By the end of the frame, Eastern led 62-49.
Slusher and Carter added five points each in the fourth quarter, followed by Cochenour with four, Drake Ferguson with two and Mattox with one. In all, the Eagles outscored the Lions 17-13 to finish the 79-62 win.
“Hunter was leading his team out on the court, finishing with 26 points,” said Lockery. “Brennen shot the ball really well in the first half and led us with 19 points at the half. It was good to see Dillion attacking and looking for his offense as well.”
Slusher finished his night with 24 points, followed by Carter with 12 and Mattox with 10.
“This group is working hard, and I’m proud of the effort I’m getting from them all,” said Lockery.
Eastern was set to play Northwest at home on Tuesday evening. The Eagles will remain home and play Oak Hill on Friday.
EHS - 29 16 17 1 7 - 79
CIHS - 15 21 13 13 - 62
EASTERN (79) — Dillion Mattox 4 0 2-4 10, Hunter Cochenour 10 2 0-1 26, Neil Leist 0 0 0-0 0, Brennen Slusher 3 6 0-0 24, Chase Carter 5 0 2-2 12, Gabe McBee 1 0 1-2 3, Drake Ferguson 1 0 2-3 4, Jake Tribby 0 0 0-0 0, Trenten Brown 0 0 0-0 0, Tyler Hanshaw 0 0 0-0 0, Ethan Perry 0 0 0-0 0, Bailey Strong 0 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 24 8 7-12 79.
COLUMBUS INTERNATIONAL (62) — Jujan Meseter 2 1 2-2 9, Jamond Wright 7 2 3-6 23, Corneille Soumita 2 1 1-2 8, Torrell Douglas 0 0 1-2 1, Adorian Conyers 2 0 0-0 4, Sam Whitaree 4 0 1-1 9, Alejandeo Delhoria 1 0 0-0 2, Quandress Barnett 3 0 0-0 6, TOTALS 21 4 8-13 62.
