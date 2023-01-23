Gaining the early lead, the Piketon Redstreaks kept themselves in their Scioto Valley Conference battle with the visiting Unioto Shermans Friday night before ultimately falling 65-55 in the final minutes.

Using their defense, the Redstreaks limited the visiting Shermans to six points in the opening quarter. Piketon battled to gain the lead by spreading the scoring around. Freshman Bo Henry converted a three-point play. Gabe Lamerson, Declan Davis and Brent McGuire all added a basket, while Garrett Legg split a pair of free throws. PHS was ahead 10-6 through one quarter.


