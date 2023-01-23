Gaining the early lead, the Piketon Redstreaks kept themselves in their Scioto Valley Conference battle with the visiting Unioto Shermans Friday night before ultimately falling 65-55 in the final minutes.
Using their defense, the Redstreaks limited the visiting Shermans to six points in the opening quarter. Piketon battled to gain the lead by spreading the scoring around. Freshman Bo Henry converted a three-point play. Gabe Lamerson, Declan Davis and Brent McGuire all added a basket, while Garrett Legg split a pair of free throws. PHS was ahead 10-6 through one quarter.
Piketon’s best quarter followed, as the Redstreaks produced 18 points, led by McGuire, who generated nine of those. Lamerson followed with five points, including three from the foul line. Henry and Davis each had a bucket. After holding Unioto to 12 points, the Redstreaks led 28-18 at the half.
The Shermans began their comeback bid in the third quarter by outscoring the Redstreaks 19-12 to cut the Piketon lead down to 40-37. For PHS, McGuire and Legg both added four points with a bucket and two free throws. Davis and Henry each had a bucket as well.
Piketon put up 15 points in the fourth quarter, including going 8-of-10 from the foul line. But the Shermans surpassed those points on the foul line, connecting on 18-of-22 in the fourth quarter. They also scored 10 points from the floor, totaling 28, to take the 10-point win, 65-55.
In the loss, McGuire led Piketon with 23 points. He was followed by Davis with 10 points and Legg with eight points. Unioto was led by Zeke Schobelock with 19 points, followed by KC Perkins with 13, Maddox Fox with 12 points and Blake Fitch with 11 points.
With the loss, Piketon dropped to 5-9 overall and 3-6 in the SVC. The Redstreaks traveled to Southeastern Tuesday night for another SVC contest. They will continue league play at Zane Trace on Saturday.
