It will be a different look for the Waverly Tigers as they take the court for the 2019-2020 basketball season.
The Tigers lost five seniors to graduation with four of those being starters. Sophomore Trey Robertson is the only returning starter. Robertson started every game in his freshman year, hitting 57 three-point shots to lead the Tigers in that category. Overall, Robertson averaged 12 points, 2.4 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game. He has grown a few inches since last season.
“We are starting all over again. (Senior) Tanner (Smallwood) is the only other guy on our roster who played varsity minutes,” said Waverly coach Travis Robertson. “We have a lot of question marks and not a lot of time to figure them out.”
An extended football season with the Tigers playing two additional weeks cut into practice time. The first day of coaching for basketball, Nov. 1, was the final regular season game. The Tigers won their first-round football playoff on Nov. 9. They lost the second-round game on Nov. 16, bringing the season to an end. However, that meant little practice time for the football players who are on the basketball team due to the overlapping schedules.
There are four seniors on the varsity roster this year. Tanner Smallwood is the only senior with varsity basketball playing experience. Michael Goodman is moving up from the junior varsity team. Cam Kendricks and Grayson Diener are both playing after taking their junior year off from hoops.
“We are going to be young. We only have three freshmen. Normally we have 10 or 12. And we are going to have a lot of sophomores on our varsity team,” said Robertson.
“The sophomore group is going to be special. This whole group is fun. Even without the football guys, practices have been high energy. They have listened. We are doing some new stuff this year. They are buying into it. It has done good for our other players to get more reps (without the football players).”
Currently five of the sophomores are on the varsity roster. They include Trey Robertson, Mark Stulley, Wade Futhey, Will Futhey and Drake Teeters.
“The sophomore group has played a lot of games. Growing up, they have played in AAU and multiple tournaments. They have a lot of experience, more than most sophomores around here. We will rely on them quite a bit this year.”
Members of the junior class include Gage Wheeler, Jackson Wise, Haydn’ Shanks, Weston Roop, Eli Crabtree and Zeke Brown.
“We are expecting Gage Wheeler, a guard, to have a good year. We went from having a ton of guards to very few guards,” said Robertson. “In the past, we’ve picked up and really worked our opponents, making it a fast-paced game offensively and defensively. This year, I’m not sure we will be able to do that defensively, but offensively, I would still like to play fast.”
The Tigers do have some length on the roster this year with Tanner Smallwood (6-foot, 6-inches), Grayson Diener (6-3), Cam Kendricks (6-4), Will Futhey (6-5) and Zeke Brown (6-4).
“Zeke Brown is so athletic. We hope to get something out of him on the offensive and defensive glass,” said Robertson. “Haydn’ Shanks isn’t going to play because he is going to have knee surgery (football injury). But he is on the roster and will be around. He is a good locker room guy. I think it will be good for him to be around and be good for the other kids as well. They respect him. Haydn’ needs to get healthy so he is ready to roll by next football season.”
Two additional juniors who will contribute are Eli Crabtree and Weston Roop.
“Eli is an energy kid. He never stops. He will probably split and go both ways between junior varsity and varsity,” said Robertson. “Weston Roop transferred to Waverly from Huntington at the beginning of the school year.”
Developing some scoring is going to be crucial for the Tigers to be successful.
“We know Trey is going to be the guy who people are going to try to stop from scoring. Our biggest question is do we have people who can step up and make jump shots. I think that we will be athletic on the wings and in the post. I think we will be able to score on offensive rebounds,” said Robertson. “Our biggest question is if we can get a solid second scorer. If we could get a solid second and third scorer, I like our chances of being really successful. If we can’t score, it is going to be interesting.”
Robertson expects Southern Ohio Conference Division II play to be competitive.
“On paper, you are probably looking at Wheelersburg being the favorite again. Oak Hill will also be up there again with Chase Hammond. I would like to think that we are going to be in the hunt for the league title this year,” said Robertson. “West will be better, Minford will be a little better, South Webster was hurt by graduation and lost a player on a transfer. Adding Eastern is going to be interesting with Lakiem (Lockery, former Waverly assistant) being the coach.”
Lakiem Lockery and Kyle Miller, who were assistants under Robertson, are both coaching at other schools in Pike County with Lockery at Eastern and Miller at Piketon. Robertson has a number of new assistants this season.
“Willie Hobbs and Bill Hoover have come back to help. Garland Stiltner, our school resource officer and police officer in town, is going to help out. He played at Oak Hill and coached with Norm (Persin) for a while. Matt Rhodes is going to coach the junior varsity team. It is nice to have a former player, Phil Hart, come back as a volunteer to help with the junior varsity team as well. Scott Hayes is our freshman coach, but we don’t have a freshman team this year. But he will help us as well.”
Robertson knows that his team will likely have to battle through some early adversity with a new lineup, players healing from football injuries, and a challenging schedule.
“I just hope that we are able to find our way as we go. It is going to be rough in the beginning. We start off with Warren in the Piketon Classic (Nov. 30 at 6:15 p.m.) who is a district team every year. We are going to have about five practices before we play them with no scrimmages,” said Robertson.
“Playing Warren is a huge game for us right at the start. Then we go play Miami Trace the following week who is in that sectional. We don’t have a cupcake schedule. It is as tough as it gets. We are playing Fairland, who is Division II this year, at Chesapeake. We are playing Jackson. Then in our Holiday Classic, we play Piketon first and then either Western or Alexander. With Eastern joining the league, we had to drop Washington Court House and Chillicothe. It is not an easy schedule.”
After playing in the Piketon Classic on Saturday, Nov. 30, the Tigers will have a week off before they play Portsmouth West at home on Friday, Dec. 6, followed by a game at Miami Trace on Saturday, Dec. 7.
