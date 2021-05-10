Tournament softball action got underway Monday night as the Waverly Tigers hosted the Logan Elm Braves. Unfortunately for the Tigers the Lady Braves came out on top by a score of 13-3.
“We did not execute the way we needed to execute, and they did. In the tournament, you have to make the plays you're supposed to make; and, when you’re playing an evenly matched team, you have to make some plays you're not supposed to make. We didn’t do either today,” said Waverly coach Scott Hayes.
Logan Elm went down in order to begin the game. In the bottom half of the opening inning, Suzzy Wall reached on an error and advanced to third on a pair of wild pitches, but that would be all for the Tigers.
In the top of the second, the Lady Braves scored on a one-out single and an error to take a 2-0 lead. Logan Elm then scored two more runs on a single giving them a 4-0 lead. The Braves then played one more run before the inning ended to take a 5-0 lead.
Abbie Marshall tripled with an out in the bottom half of the second. Marshall then scored on an RBI fielder's choice by Maddy Collett, as Waverly cut the Logan Elm lead to 5-1 after two innings of play.
Logan Elm scored on a two-out single in the top of the third taking a 6-1 lead. Suzzy Wall and Emma Bellaw doubled back-to-back in the bottom of the third. Bellaw’s double would knock in Wall, cutting the Braves' lead to 6-2.
Logan Elm would add another run in the top of the fourth to take a 7-2 lead. In the bottom of the fourth, the Tigers put runners on the corners with an out. Camryn Campbell collected an RBI, as Marshall scored on a fielder’s choice making it 7-3 in favor of the Braves.
In the top of the fifth inning, Logan Elm took a 9-3 lead on a two-run single and a 10-3 lead after an RBI double. The Braves would plate three more runs before the inning was over, taking a 13-3 lead to the bottom half. The Tigers continued to fight and battle and never gave up in the bottom of the fifth, but fell to the Braves.
“We didn’t steal any outs and gave them opportunities by not making plays that we were supposed to make. You can’t do that and win in the tournament. We needed to execute, and we didn’t,” said Hayes.
On the stat sheet, Marshall led the Tigers going 1-for-1, with a triple, walked once and scored twice. Emma Bellaw doubled going 1-for-3 with an RBI. Suzzy Wall was 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored, while Amelia Willis was 1-for-2 with a single. Maddy Collett and Camryn Campbell both picked up RBIs.
Even thought it wasn’t the outcome the Tigers hoped for, they will return many players such as Marshall, Wall, Faith Thornsberry, and Campbell and be a tough matchup for opponents next season.
“We had some really young pitching this year. It was their first year pitching, and now they have a year of experience under their belt. Our catcher and center fielder are freshmen, and they had great years. Our shortstop is a junior, and she’s coming back. We’re losing a senior class that has been special to this program, and they’ll be hard to replace.”
