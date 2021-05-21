Division III district track and field competition began this past week where several Eastern runners will be looking to continue their successful seasons.
Led by distance runners Abby Cochenour and Teagan Werner, the teams produced a strong showing at the Southern Ohio Conference meet, which was the second straight meet for Eastern at Northwest High School. The following sections include summaries of both the SOC meet and the Northwest Mohawk Invitational.
SOC Meet - May 11 and 13
Securing Southern Ohio Conference Division I Track Athlete of the Year, Eastern junior Abby Cochenour showed both her speed and her endurance by placing in two sprints and two distance races to earn all 19 points for Lady Eagles, placing them fourth in SOC I scoring. The team title went to Notre Dame with 36 points, followed by South Webster with 25 points.
Cochenour started her individual effort by sprinting for sixth in the 100-meter dash (13.85). Next, she was third in the 1,600-meter run (5:47.89). Later, Cochenour was also third in the 800-meter run (2:37.03). Then she dialed up the speed again, returning to the track quickly to race for fifth in the 200-meter dash (29.34).
Rebeckah Alexander just missed placing in the discus, ending ninth. Sophia Salisbury just missed in the 3,200-meter run as well, ending her race in ninth. Lauren Bevins also competed in throws and Kiley Strong completed dashes.
For the Eagles, Eastern freshman Teagan Werner provided four points for his team on May 11, the opening day of the Southern Ohio Conference meet, at Northwest High School. He entered the 3,200-meter run and secured fifth by completing it in 10:23.1, which was almost 22 seconds quicker than his seeded time. He was the top SOC I runner in the field, allowing him to achieve First Team All-SOC I honors, as all those runners ahead of him were in Division II.
On the second day, Werner secured fifth overall in the 1,600-meter run in 4:47.81, but he was once again the top SOC I runner in the field. The honor was the same in the 800-meter run, as he took fourth in 2:08.62, just behind two seniors from Northwest and another from Minford.
Logan Salisbury sprinted for fifth place in the 400-meter dash in 55 seconds to provide the only other individual placement.
Malik Harris, Logan Salisbury and Tristin Green competed in throws. Michael Cantrell also competed in dashes.
Eastern was fifth overall in the SOC I team rankings with 17 points. Valley took the team title with 56 points, followed by Notre Dame as the runner-up with 21 points.
April 27 - NW Mohawk Classic
Junior distance runner Abby Cochenour finished second in the 1,600-meter run (5:51.54). She followed that effort by winning the 800-meter run. She returned to the track and ran the very next event, sprinting for second in the 200-meter dash (28.54).
With those efforts, she provided all 26 of Eastern's points to finish in ninth place out of 17 scoring teams. Wheelersburg ran away with the team title, amassing 184 points, beating runner-up and host Northwest (112.5) by more than 70 points.
Sophomore Kiley Strong just missed placing in the 400-meter dash for Eastern. Additional Eastern competitors who did not score included Sophia Salisbury, Lauren Bevins, and Rebecka Alexander.
Freshman distance runner Teagan Werner was third in the 1,600-meter run in 4:52.24. Werner moved up to second in the 800-meter run (2:08.26). His efforts pushed Eastern into 11th place with a total of 14 points. The hosting Northwest Mohawks captured the team title by tallying 126 points, followed by runner-up Dawson-Bryant (114.5).
Logan Salisbury just missed placing in the 400-meter dash. Tristin Green also competed in throws but did not place.
