Concentrating solely on defense paid off this past week for the Eastern Eagles, as they traveled to Manchester and came away with their first win of the 2019 football season.
The Eagles won by a score of 45-6, surrendering a touchdown late in the game, when both teams had made substitutions to let the younger players have some reps on the field.
With Dillion Mattox out of the lineup due to an injury, Eastern junior Logan Clemmons and senior Tyler Hanshaw shared the running back load. Clemmons gave the Eagles a nice start by breaking a 60-yard run to start the scoring.
Eastern coach Scott Tomlison said his team played well with sophomore quarterback Wyatt Hines completing touchdown passes to Bryce Myers, Gage Denny and Devon Conley.
“We know we have an offense. But we have been giving up so many points on defense. This is not a knock on Manchester, but this game came at the right time,” said Tomlison. “We were able to focus on defense in practice all week. By Wednesday, the coaching staff could see a big difference and improvement in the defensive intensity. We went as hard as we could on tackling drills all week. I hope it pays off for us long term.”
Now the Eagles will prepare to face another challenging opponent this week as the McClain Tigers come to EHS for a non-league contest.
“McClain is a bigger school than us and we’ve struggled with the bigger schools,” said Tomlison. They play a brutal schedule, so we know this game will be a big challenge for us.”
