Pressure is nothing new for Waverly senior basketball player Trey Robertson.
Once Waverly's basketball season came to an end in the Final Four at the University of Dayton, many wondered what Robertson's college destination would be.
On May 13, Robertson made it official, signing with the University of Rio Grande RedStorm where he hopes to make an impact right away.
"It means everything," said Robertson of finally making his decision. "This has been a goal of mine since I started playing basketball that I wanted to play college basketball at the next level. I think I found the right place. I can't wait for it to start."
Rio Grande Head Men's Basketball Coach Arrowood has been in pursuit of Robertson for nearly a year, offering a full-ride scholarship to Robertson while he was still a junior at WHS.
"That's the earliest we will offer a kid. It was two or three days after his junior season ended," said Arrowood. "We recruited Trey over the summer, but his recruitment was going all over the place. We were able to jump back in there at the end of the season and follow their (Waverly's) big (state tournament) run. We're fortunate to be able to get Trey."
Arrowood is entering his third year of leading the Rio Grande men's basketball program. He is more than willing to play freshmen if they are ready to compete at the college level.
"Trey will definitely have the opportunity to compete for a starting spot. We love our freshman class. As a coach, you have to adjust what you do because you can't build from just freshman anymore. But if we can do our job and keep our freshman group together, we are going to have a very special group of four years," said Arrowood.
"Trey has a great ability to pass the ball, which I think people didn't see as much here (at Waverly), because it wasn't what the team needed. We've seen him in AAU (basketball), and Trey is a very complete player. He can do a little bit of everything. He's competitive, and obviously he's a winner. We really look for those qualities in high school players. I think he's going to have a great career for us."
At the same time, Arrowood has a roster that includes a couple of players who will be seniors this coming season, so Robertson won't have to feel pressured to carry the scoring load.
"Trey will be able to develop, but he's aware that we see him being a big-time player in our program. It's such a benefit for us that he has been under pressure when winning matters, carrying every single shot and play for his team," said Arrowood.
"For about a month (during the Waverly tournament run), Trey was just under a microscope and was able to complete an extremely high level and not blink an eye. That's rare you get to see that with high school kids. That's invaluable for us. That's going to pay dividends for his college career that he has already experienced that level of pressure and been successful in it."
Robertson hopes he can crack the starting lineup immediately, saying, "I'm going to give it a shot to put the pressure on the coaches to make a decision whether I deserve to be able to be on the floor. I think I'll show that I belong."
In his final year as a Waverly Tiger, Trey Robertson finished by scoring an average of 25.8 points per game (ppg), 6.5 assists per game (apg), 5.3 rebounds per game (rpg) and 3 steals per game (spg). He shot 84 percent from the free throw line, 44 percent from 3-point land, and 55 percent from 2-point range.
He finishes his Waverly High School career with 2,072 points scored. Robertson will also qualify for the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s Record Book for three-point shots made in a career. Robertson ended with 258 triples, which works out to be 774 of his 2,072 points.
"I'm proud of him," said his father and high school basketball coach Travis Robertson. "The whole goal of this thing was to get his school paid for, be able to play at the next level, and continue to get better and better as he gets older. We're proud of what he's been able to do, and thankful that Rio Grande noticed how valuable he is. I think he's going to have a great four years."
At the end of the day, Robertson will be heading to a place where he will likely make an impact early.
"I know people get caught up in the D1 and D2 (NCAA Division I and II) stuff, and it is a kid's goal to probably play at the highest level possible," said Travis Robertson. "But you need to go where you are wanted, where the best fit is for you, and what works for both the university and the kid. I think he's in a good spot. There are a lot of positives of staying close, especially for Dad and Mom. Ultimately, he is getting his education paid for."
Both father and son are thankful for the opportunity ahead at the University of Rio Grande.
"A lot of people and things come into this to get him to his spot," said Travis Robertson. We're thankful for a lot of different people, the community, the school system, and all the coaches and family. It's a big deal. It says something that a kid from Waverly, Ohio is getting a full scholarship to play somewhere."
Trey Robertson, who plans to major in business or robotic engineering, finished, "I have a lot of people to thank. There are a lot of people in this community who have done a great amount of things for me and I can't appreciate it enough."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.