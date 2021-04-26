“We’re honored to play in the Zach Farmer Classic. He was one of the greatest kids I’ve ever met, and we’re honored and happy we get to participate in it” mentioned Waverly head coach Jeff Noble in his postgame comments.
Behind a four-hit shutout from Ben Flanders on the bump, and a first inning offensive explosion from the Tigers offense, Waverly defeated Wellston 10-0 in the first game of a double-header in the Zach Farmer Classic.
“After not playing last year, any time you get to play and you get a win, we’re all blessed to be here. We brought the sticks out again, and Ben Flanders pounded the zone. We’re just happy how our team has progressed every day and pleased with our effort today,” said Noble.
Wellston put two runners on base in the first, but they were left stranded. After Alex Boles and L.T. Jordan singled to start the game, they both advanced into scoring position with a stolen base. J.T. Barnett then singled in the infield and Boles scored giving the Tigers a 1-0 lead. Weston Roop then collected an RBI-bunt single and Jordan scored making it 2-0.
The hits kept on coming in the first inning as Peyton Harris doubled with two outs, and Barnett and Roop scored as Waverly led 4-0. Jase Hurd then collected an RBI-single making it 5-0 Tigers after the first inning.
Wellston pieced together a pair of two-out base hits in the second, as Waverly went down in order. Both teams would combine to get four runners on throughout the third and fourth innings but wouldn’t bring any runs across.
In the bottom of the fifth, Waverly loaded the bases after three straight walks. J.T. Barnett then singled, giving the Tigers a 6-0 lead as LT Jordan came across the plate. Derek Eblin then scored on a double from Roop to make it 7-0 after five innings.
After Ben Flanders sat the Rockets down in order in the top of the sixth, Cristian Mossbarger would walk and Boles would single to lead off the bottom half. L.T. Jordan then singled, as Mossbarger and Boles scored making it 9-0. Two batters later, Barnett continued his hot day at the plate as he singled and Jordan scored, as the Tigers used walk off fashion to defeat the Rockets 10-0 in six innings.
“It was a good team win,” said Noble. “We threw strikes, played good defense, and swung the bats. We are pleased, and hope it continues.”
As a team, Waverly pounded out 13 hits and stole 7 bases. Barnett led the Tigers at the plate going 4-for-4 with four singles and three RBIs. L.T. Jordan was 2-for-3 with a pair of singles along with 2 RBIs. Weston Roop went 2-for-3 with a single, double and two RBIs. Peyton Harris was also 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs. Alex Boles singled twice, walked once, and stole three bases. Derek Eblin walked two times and scored a run. Jase Hurd singled and collected an RBI.
On the mound, Ben Flanders threw a complete game, only allowing four hits, walking two and striking out a batter.
Waverly looked to continue with their momentum, as they traveled to Minford on Monday in a key SOC II conference battle.
