It was a battle between the SOC I - SOC II Friday night in Lucasville as Eastern took the journey to square off with the Valley Indians. Eastern fought until the end but fell 35-0 to the Indians.

“We played hard all the way to the end. Second half they played their starters till two minutes left in the game and only beat us 7-0. We were down at the goal line twice and couldn’t punch it in. We have to figure out how to punch it in and how to win games. First half we had a punt blocked and gave them some momentum. I thought we played pretty well and we stopped the run but they got us in the passing game,” said Eastern head coach Scott Tomlison.

