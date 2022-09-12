It was a battle between the SOC I - SOC II Friday night in Lucasville as Eastern took the journey to square off with the Valley Indians. Eastern fought until the end but fell 35-0 to the Indians.
“We played hard all the way to the end. Second half they played their starters till two minutes left in the game and only beat us 7-0. We were down at the goal line twice and couldn’t punch it in. We have to figure out how to punch it in and how to win games. First half we had a punt blocked and gave them some momentum. I thought we played pretty well and we stopped the run but they got us in the passing game,” said Eastern head coach Scott Tomlison.
“We made adjustments at halftime, and give my coaching staff credit, we made some really good adjustments at halftime. We had a couple chances to score and blew it. Mentality, they (the players) haven’t quit on me. Nobody's happy being 0-4, but I’m pretty sure we’re the best 0-4 team in the area and we’re going to start reeling off some wins soon.”
Valley received the game's opening kick and would start at the Eastern 35. Colton Buckle scored with 10:46 to go in the first quarter on a three yard rushing touchdown. After a touchback on the kickoff, Eastern would start at the 20. The Eagles would go three and out on their opening drive. Valley would then block the punt and take over at the 10-yard line with 8:34 in the first. On the ensuing drive, Landyn Reinsmith picked off Valley quarterback George Arnett’s pass returning to the 41-yard line with 7:38 in the opening quarter. Eastern then picked up a first down to move the ball into Valley territory at the 46. However the drive would stall at the 38-yard line as they would turn the ball over on downs giving Valley possession with 3:36 in the first.
A few plays later Arnett connected with Hunter Edwards for a 56-yard touchdown pass as the Indians took a 14-0 lead with 2:56 in the first. Jace White returned the kick to the 22 where Eastern would take over. Eastern would pick up a first down and move the ball to the 37 before the quarter would come to a close. The Eagles would have to punt as Valley took over at the 49-yard line with 11:33 to play in the second quarter. Valley capped off the 49 yard drive as Gabe McNeil scored on a 12-yard rushing touchdown as Valley took a 21-0 lead with 7:35 left in the half. Nothing would happen on the Eagles' next drive, as they went three-and-out. Valley scored with 3:53 left in the half, taking a 28-0 lead.
Eastern started with the ball at the 20 on their next possession and would drive to the Valley 27-yard line where they would face a fourth-and-four with 1:24 left in the half. A pass interference call on the Indians would give the Eagles a first down at the 13-yard line. Eastern would then move the ball to the 8-yard line with 32 seconds left in the half. Eastern was stopped short of the end zone as Valley took a 28-0 lead into the intermission.
It would be a defensive battle in the second half as the only touchdown would come midway through the fourth quarter. Eastern began with the ball to start out the third quarter. They would go three-and-out, as Valley would take over at the 35 with 10:56 in the third. The Eagles defense would then force a punt, taking over at the 32 with 7:48 in the third. Eastern would then move the ball deep into Valley territory at the 13 with 5:11 to play. Valley’s Hunter Edwards then intercepted a pass in the end zone giving them the ball at the 20 with 4:40 left in the third. Valley picked up a first down on the next drive but Eastern forced a punt later in the possession. The Eagles then blocked the punt and Braylon Lamerson recovered it at the 4-yard line giving Eastern a first and goal with 1:10 left. Eastern was unable to punch it in as they were stopped just inches short on fourth-and-goal. Valley would take over deep in their territory with 11:56 left to play in the game.
“In the second half, we had a chance to punch two in and make it 28-14 with momentum, and one time we got stopped on the six inch line and we just have to get those in. Our O-line has to take over when we get to that money zone. That’s a good Valley team and we shot ourselves in the foot again,” said Tomlison.
Valley scored with 7:45 left in the game taking the lead 35-0. The Eagles would continue to fight, as they moved the ball inside Valley territory to the 25 with 2:21 left in the game but would fall 35-0 to the hosting Indians.
“I feel like we’re getting closer but not where we need to be to get those wins,” Tomlison said.
Statistically for Eastern, Dylan Morton was 8-13 passing for 105 yards. Teagan Werner had 5 catches for 77 yardsm and Tucker Leist had 3 catches for 37 yards. Jace White had a reception for 7 yards. Landyn Reinsmith carried the ball 13 times for 32 yards. White has 10 carries for 25 yards, and Brady Moore carried the ball 3 times for 9 yards.
The Eagles had 189 yards of total offense. The Indians had 18 first downs, while the Eagles moved the chains 7 times. Valley was 2-2 on fourth down attempts and Eastern was 2-6. Each team had a turnover in the game. Valley was penalized 15 times for 139 yards and Eastern was penalized 10 times for 75 yards. Eastern will be home next Friday against Berne Union.
“Berne Union is going to throw the ball around a little bit. They have a good quarterback and we’ll have to get back to work to figure out how to stop the passing game," said Tomlison.
"I’m pretty sure we can stop the run. We have to figure out how to stop the passing game. We’re playing a lot of young kids back there. We had a freshman back there most of the night tonight. We got sophomores back there. We’re young in the secondary, so I get it, but we’re in week five now. You're not freshmen or sophomores anymore. It’s time to grow up and make some plays."
