In just two seasons, Waverly senior football player Payton Shoemaker has rushed the equivalent of two miles on the gridiron.
Adding Shoemaker’s rushing numbers from both his junior and senior seasons, he has carried the ball 478 times for 3,522 yards and 44 touchdowns (see accompanying All-Ohio story for in-depth statistics and honors).
Shoemaker collected numerous accolades and honors for his performances on the football field, leading to the opportunity to sign with Indiana Wesleyan University and be chosen to play in the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association North South Classic.
The Wildcats play in the Mid-States Football Association of the NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics). They are also a member of the NCCAA (National Christian College Athletic Association).
Indiana Wesleyan University is a Christian comprehensive university of the Wesleyan Church. The University was founded in 1920 as Marion College and is committed to liberal arts and professional education and is located in Marion, Indiana, roughly 200 miles from Pike County.
Shoemaker, who has been brushed off by some larger schools because he is considered undersized, was thrilled to have a college give him the opportunity.
“It was really tough. I went back and forth for a while just trying to come up with what I was going to do. I did a lot of praying and talking to people I am close with like family, friends and coaches,” said Shoemaker.
“I was reaching out to schools and I was not getting a lot back. They (the Indiana Wesleyan coaching staff) reached out to me and started the recruiting process. I will always remember that when no one else believed in me, they did.”
Shoemaker truly appreciated the reception and welcoming that he received from the coaching staff of Indiana Wesleyan University. He is thankful for the coaching staff and their effort to build relationships with him.
“Through the recruiting process, they have been very true to what they’ve said. You can tell that there is something special building there. It just seemed like something I want to be a part of,” said Shoemaker.
“I’m definitely undersized compared to the typical running back. I’ve talked to the coaches about that as well. They have a really good weight program there. They are hoping I can put on some weight with some lean mass and not lose any speed through that process. It isn’t going to happen all of a sudden. This year might be be a building year. It will all work out.”
There is a Pike County connection with the Indiana Wesleyan football program through Piketon graduate Gabe Birkhimer. As a Redstreak, Birkhimer enjoyed success as a dual-threat quarterback. Birkhimer is listed as a senior wide receiver on the 2020 IWU roster.
“Gabe Birkhimer has reached out to me over social media and talked to me, which is cool. I will get to know him this fall,” said Shoemaker.
“Gabe has been there since the program started up. They’ve done a great job establishing the program. Next year will be the fourth year. In the last two years, they have had winning seasons. That’s a testament to the culture they’ve built to the coaching staff and players for buying into that culture and working so hard to build that. Hopefully, Gabe can kind of induct me into that culture.”
Another familiar name from Southern Ohio will be joining Shoemaker as a new Wildcat football player this fall. Southeastern senior quarterback Lane Ruby has also signed with IWU. Ruby led the Scioto Valley Conference in rushing during the 2019 season, finishing with 109 rushes for 1,652 yards for an average of 15.1 yards per carry. He also led the league in scoring, ending with 30 touchdowns.
“They have him listed as a defensive back,” said Shoemaker, speaking of Ruby. “I was surprised about that, but that’s probably where they need the most help. I thought he was going to play slot receiver. I will be going as a running back.”
Shoemaker is looking forward to starting this new chapter of his life.
“The campus is nice. All of the football stuff is brand new,” said Shoemaker. “The campus looks like it has been renovated and is new. It is big enough that there is a lot to do on campus, but small enough that you can walk everywhere.”
Shoemaker will still have the opportunity to step on the field in high school for a final time this spring since he has been selected to play in the the Division 4-7 game in the North South Classic at noon on April 25 at Massillon Paul Brown Tiger Stadium.
“It is really cool. It is the oldest running all-star game in America, but I didn’t know that until I went up there. They have a great coaching staff for our team (Team South D4-7),” said Shoemaker. “I’m playing corner because they have so many running backs on the roster. They told me it was the best place for me to get to play the most, and I agree with that. The rules are a little bit different what we can do defensively.”
Shoemaker isn’t the only Southeast District player on the roster, as he will be joined by a handful of players from this area.
“I think it will be fun to get to meet some new guys. Makya Mathews (Wheelersburg) is playing in that game as well. So I will get to know him a little bit,” said Shoemaker. “Hopefully, I will have a good time. It will be a good experience.”
Looking back over his two years of playing for the Waverly Tigers, Shoemaker is thrilled with the way everything turned out for the program.
“I think a lot of people doubted us both years. There was a lot of talent lost coming into my junior year. And there was possibly even more this year with Macayne Bock, Cobe Marquez, Easton Wolf and some of the other guys who graduated,” said Shoemaker.
“I’m really proud of our guys for overcoming adversity the last two years. We’ve dealt with a lot with the death of a teammate and injuries. There was a lot of stuff that could have turned our season around. We could have gone two places. We could have lost a lot of games and broke down. Or we could do what we did by growing from it and coming closer together. I’m proud of our guys and coaching staff and community as a whole for what we were able to do.”
Waverly Head Football Coach Chris Crabtree is thrilled for Shoemaker to have the opportunity to continue his playing career while getting a college education.
“I’m very proud of Payton and happy that he has an opportunity to go play. It is a new program, so the excitement for football out there is great with the facilities they have,” said Crabtree.
“We are excited to see what Payton can do there. With his work ethic and how hard he has worked here, Payton will carry it on to the next level. With the coaching he’s going to get, Payton will be even better. Anytime you can get one of your guys to go to the next level and play, that is always good for our program. It is a great opportunity for him.”
