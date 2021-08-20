Picking up their second victory of the young season, the Waverly Lady Tigers tennis team defeated Unioto 4-1 Tuesday before suffering a 1-4 loss to Wheelersburg in their Southern Ohio Conference opener.
Matches have been sporadic in the past few weeks because of rainouts and a heat index cancellation.
Regarding the 4-1 Unioto win, Coach Matt Morrison said, "It was good to get a match in. It has been a week since we have played. You get out of rhythm with that long (of time) between matches."
Unioto's No. 1 singles player, Caitlyn Pennington defeated Waverly senior Kayla Barker 6-4, 7-6 (7-3). The Lady Tigers won the rest of the matches.
In No. 2 singles, Kaelyn Linn defeated Emily Hannah 6-1, 3-6, 6-1, while Blossom Smith defeated Karen Lindsey 6-1, 6-2, in No. 3 singles.
In No. 1 doubles action, Maggi Armstrong and Greenlee Thacker defeated Ashley Ater and Kyler Fowler 6-1, 6-1. In No. 2 doubles play, Sophie Thomas and Maddy Davis defeated Clair Herrnstein and Chloe Detty 6-1, 6-0.
"It was good to see Kaelyn rough out a nice win in three sets tonight for her first win of the year," said Morrison.
Although the Lady Tigers lost 1-4 to Wheelersburg Thursday, Morrison said it was a very close match.
In No. 1 singles, Kayla Barker suffered a 6-2, 4-6, 4-6 loss.
In No. 2 singles, Kaelyn Linn also won her first set before dropping the next two, 7-5, 2-6, 4-6.
In No. 3 singles, Blossom Smith suffered a 1-6, 0-6 defeat.
In No. 1 doubles play, Maggi Armstrong and Greenlee Thacker fell 4-6, 1-6.
The No. 2 doubles team of Sophie Thomas and Maddy Davis won 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 11-9.
Waverly (2-2 overall, 0-1 SOC) is scheduled to travel to Minford on Tuesday and Notre Dame on Thursday.
