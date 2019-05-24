With the first days of regional track and field action in the books, Waverly senior Cody Remington has leaped his way into qualifying for next week’s state track meet.
Competing in the Region 7 Division II meet at Muskingum College Thursday evening, Remington sailed into the finals of the long jump competition with the farthest distance of 21-feet, 7 1/4-inches. Sixteen jumpers had been trimmed to nine with the top four in the finals having the right to go to next week’s state meet.
Remington added an inch to two of his jumps in the finals, improving to his day’s best of 21-8 1/4. But Remington’s closest competitor, Steubenville senior Jorian Jones, leaped 22-2 1/2 on his first jump of the final, passing Remington’s mark. With those results, Jones secured the regional long jump title, while Remington was second as the runner-up. The other two competitors from Region 7 who qualified are St. Clairsville senior Justin Heatherington (best distance 21-2) and Sandy Valley senior Kevin Moye (best distance 20-9 3/4).
The other highlight of Thursday for Waverly came for the Lady Tigers in the 400-meter relay. The team of Maggie Reisinger, Stefanie Stewart, Courtney Boyer and Carli Knight combined to run their race in 51.88 seconds, which qualified them for Saturday’s finals. They were the final qualifying group with ranges of times spanning from 50.66 to 51.88.
The Tigers had a very narrow miss in the 3,200-meter relay. The group of juniors Aidan Judd, Phil Evory, Grayson Diener and freshman Jack Monroe trimmed more than 10 seconds off their previous best time, finishing in 8:26.05. But the result of that improvement saw them finish fifth. The four teams qualifying included regional champion Warren (7:59.3, three seconds away from the Region 7 record), the runner-up Northwest Mohawks (8:09.16), Minerva (8:14.54), and Sheridan (8:19.49).
Diener also competed in the 400-meter dash preliminaries, finishing 16th in 54.68 seconds.
In throws, Waverly senior Macayne Bock competed in the discus, completing his final high school event with a best distance of 119-10. Senior Kaila Barr was in the shot put competition, finishing 10th at 33-2 1/2. Barr will be returning to the Region 7 meet on Saturday to compete in the discus.
In the Division III Region 11 meet on Wednesday night, the Eastern Eagles also had a narrow miss in the 3,200-meter relay. The group of Evan Leist, Nehemiah Roe, Dillion Mattox and Bailey Strong combined to run their race in 8:37.92, finishing sixth to achieve a podium spot. The group would have needed to trim 12 seconds off their time to qualify for the state meet and get into the top four.
That same group closed the meet by competing in the 1,600-meter relay. They finished 11th in the preliminaries in 3:40.89, meaning that they did not qualify for Friday night’s finals where the top eight competed.
Individually, Mattox also ran in the 300-meter hurdle preliminaries, finishing 12th in 44.02 seconds. Representing the Lady Eagles, freshman Addison Cochenour competed in the 400-meter dash preliminaries, ending 15th in 1:05.24.
In the second day of the competition Friday, Eastern senior Evan Leist was scheduled to compete in the 1,600- and 800-meter runs, while freshman Abby Cochenour was set to compete in the 800-meter race as well.
Representing Piketon, freshman Shelby Carrico was scheduled to compete in the pole vault.
