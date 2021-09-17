It was a high school football game that lived up to its billing.
In a clash of two unbeatens, the Waverly Tigers and the Portsmouth Trojans went down to the wire Friday evening in a clash at Raidiger Field. Big plays ultimately defined the night with the Tigers snatching a 35-34 win in thrilling fashion.
Senior wideout Penn Morrison secured a 16-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Wade Futhey with 45 seconds left on the clock to draw the Tigers within one, 34-33. Waverly then elected to go for the two-point conversion. With both running backs on the sidelines after suffering injuries, Wade Futhey took the snap, rolled right and then flipped it to Wyatt Crabtree who turned up the jets and cruised into the end zone, giving the Tigers the 35-34 one-point lead.
At that point, they just had to keep Portsmouth out of the end zone for 45 more seconds. That had proved difficult throughout the night as Trojan quarterback Drew Roe and the receivers made big play after big play.
It was Morrison who ultimately made the big play, coming down with an interception of a Drew Roe pass on the Waverly 10-yard line, sealing the victory.
An expanded story with details and statistics will be available online later at newswatchman.com/sports and in Wednesday’s print edition of the Pike County News Watchman.
