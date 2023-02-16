(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio and Pennsylvania have negotiated agreements with DNA Diagnostics Center – a Fairfield, Ohio, company that provides paternity and other DNA testing – over a 2021 data breach that compromised the personal information of more than 45,000 consumers in the two states.

“Negligence is not an excuse for letting consumer data get stolen,” said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, whose office investigated the problems jointly with the office of Pennsylvania Acting Attorney General Michelle Henry. “We’re proud to partner with Pennsylvania to ensure that citizens’ personal data stays private — which consumers rightly expect.”

Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments