LUCASVILLE— Last weekend, ultramarathon runners from across the country went out for a run at McChesney Ridge in Lucasville.

How far the field of 90-plus runners went on Saturday, March 19 came down to choice, as Ohio’s Backyard Ultra is a “Last Person Standing” race- meaning the last runner to complete a loop receives the award.

Receiving that $500 winner’s check was Dan Yovichin of Coeur D’Alene, Idaho. Yovichin ran 191.67 miles on his way to the victory, beating second-place Josh Laken of Goshen, Ky. by four miles.

For comparison, the drive from Waverly to Akron is 187 miles.

Southern Ohio was represented by several runners, including Chillicothe’s Nick McDonald who finished third with 175 miles on his feet.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments