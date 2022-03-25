LUCASVILLE— Last weekend, ultramarathon runners from across the country went out for a run at McChesney Ridge in Lucasville.
How far the field of 90-plus runners went on Saturday, March 19 came down to choice, as Ohio’s Backyard Ultra is a “Last Person Standing” race- meaning the last runner to complete a loop receives the award.
Receiving that $500 winner’s check was Dan Yovichin of Coeur D’Alene, Idaho. Yovichin ran 191.67 miles on his way to the victory, beating second-place Josh Laken of Goshen, Ky. by four miles.
For comparison, the drive from Waverly to Akron is 187 miles.
Southern Ohio was represented by several runners, including Chillicothe’s Nick McDonald who finished third with 175 miles on his feet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.