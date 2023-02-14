CINCINNATI — On Oct. 10, 2018, then-Rep. Larry Householder met with lobbyists representing a subsidiary of FirstEnergy in offices at 65 E. State Street that Householder shared with a 501©(4) dark money group. One of the lobbyists, Robert F. Klaffky, slid an envelope containing a check for $400,000 across the table and under Householder’s hand as they discussed a bailout needed by the subsidiary, FirstEnergy Services, another lobbyist, Juan Cespedes, testified Monday.

Cespedes, a co-defendant with Householder, later pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors in the racketeering trial against the former Ohio House speaker and Matt Borges, a lobbyist and former chairman of the Ohio Republican Party. They are accused of participating in a scheme to use $61 million — most of it from FirstEnergy — to make Householder speaker and then pass a $1.3 billion bailout of failing nuclear and coal plants, most of which were owned by FirstEnergy Solutions.

