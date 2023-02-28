PORTSMOUTH, OH—Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth (FBP) was one of several sponsors for this year’s Portsmouth Floodwall Murals banquet held at Shawnee State University. Proceeds from the fundraiser help maintain the murals, which cost approximately $20,000 a year to maintain. The murals are located in the Boneyfiddle district in Portsmouth and span more than 2,000 feet, depicting local history from ancient mound-building and sporting events to the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant.

The keynote speaker was Darrel Chaney, a former infielder for the Cincinnati Reds who played on the 1975 Big Red Machine World Champion Team. The banquet drew approximately 250 attendees and was supported by 27 corporate sponsors including FBP.

Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments