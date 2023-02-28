Pictured is a kiosk in front of the mural of Portsmouth native, Branch Rickey. Rickey is given credit for the creation of minor-league baseball as well as being the general manager of the Brooklyn Dodgers when Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball.
Pictured is a kiosk in front of the mural of Portsmouth native, Branch Rickey. Rickey is given credit for the creation of minor-league baseball as well as being the general manager of the Brooklyn Dodgers when Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball.
Photo submitted by Fluor-BWXT
Approximately 250 attended the Portsmouth Floodwall Murals Baseball Banquet recently held at Shawnee State University.
Photo submitted by Fluor-BWXT
Darrel Chaney, a former infielder for the Cincinnati Reds, was the keynote speaker for the Portsmouth Floodwall Murals Baseball Banquet held at Shawnee State University.
PORTSMOUTH, OH—Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth (FBP) was one of several sponsors for this year’s Portsmouth Floodwall Murals banquet held at Shawnee State University. Proceeds from the fundraiser help maintain the murals, which cost approximately $20,000 a year to maintain. The murals are located in the Boneyfiddle district in Portsmouth and span more than 2,000 feet, depicting local history from ancient mound-building and sporting events to the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant.
The keynote speaker was Darrel Chaney, a former infielder for the Cincinnati Reds who played on the 1975 Big Red Machine World Champion Team. The banquet drew approximately 250 attendees and was supported by 27 corporate sponsors including FBP.
Portsmouth Murals Board Member Butch Stall said the murals are the largest outdoor art exhibit in the world by one artist, Louisiana native Robert Dafford.
“It is just amazing how many people view the murals. I run into folks from all over the world when I’m there,” Stall said. “These murals are more than art; they represent our culture, our history, and they help bring the community together. People are so proud of them. We really appreciate Fluor-BWXT’s support.”
Visitors can enjoy the murals by walking along Branch Rickey Way and reading storyboards found along the route or by downloading the Portsmouth Murals App for a self-guided audio tour.
Portsmouth Murals Inc., is a non-profit, all-volunteer organization. For more information, please visit www.portsmouthmurals.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.