WASHINGTON- In letters issued to President Joe Biden and U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure last week, a group of Republican doctors in Congress are calling for an end to vaccine mandates for federal employees and health care professionals within all Medicare and Medicaid-certified facilities.
Rep. Brad Wenstrup of Ohio's second congressional district, which includes Pike County, leads the GOP Doctors Caucus who calls for alternatives to mandates such as routine testing.
The alternative, the Caucus claims, could result in mass layoffs if federal employees were to refuse and add to the national nurse staffing crisis.
"We understand that vaccination is the prudent medical decision for most individuals," the letter, sent out on Oct. 25, addressed to the president reads. "However, the decision to get vaccinated, as with all health care decisions, should be made by patients in consultation with their trusted physicians."
Before his time in Congress, Wenstrup worked 26 years as a podiatric physician and currently sees patients at Walter Reed Medical Center as a U.S. Army Reserve Soldier.
While against the mandates, he is for vaccinations and received the first of two doses of the Pfizer vaccine in December.
“After the incredibly challenging year we’ve had, I feel very blessed to receive this vaccine. I hope that my decision to get it gives my constituents confidence in the safety and efficacy that have been demonstrated in the extensive trails,” said Wenstrup in a released statement. “Taking the vaccine will help protect our community, help end the pandemic, restore our way of life, and rebuild the economy. I urge everyone to learn the facts about this vaccine, consult with their doctor, and make the decision that is best for them.”
Executive Order 14043, which Biden signed in September, would not increase trust in vaccines but actually "erode public trust," the letter claims. Instead, the caucus calls for those that do not get vaccinated to be either tested regularly or to show proof of natural immunity.
The majority of Americans, however, do support the executive orders signed by the president which also includes a requirement for all companies with 100 employees or more.
The poll, conducted by the Gallup just days after Biden's orders were signed, found 60% of respondents were in favor of the order requiring all federal employees to be vaccinated and 63% approved the order for health care staff.
Who did and did not support the order was mainly broken down by party lines. Among Democrats, 94% said they supported the federal employee mandate, while only 19% of Republicans did support. More Republicans (25%) did support the mandate for health care workers.
