COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio bowhunters checked 3,866 deer on Saturday, Nov. 12, the highest single-day total this season, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The end of October and the first two weeks of November are typically a great time to hunt deer in Ohio.

“November is the peak breeding time for deer in Ohio, which means they are on the move,” Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker said. “This is an ideal time for hunters, who have an increased chance of seeing and harvesting a deer.”

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments