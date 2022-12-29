With the 117th Congress coming to a close and my retirement from public service nearing, I wanted to express my gratitude for the opportunity to serve you and all of Ohio over the past 12 years. I have considered it a great honor to be given a chance to represent my neighbors in Ohio. I have relied on information and opinions from every corner of our state to better represent Ohio, and I appreciate your input.

I'm proud of what we've been able to accomplish for Ohio and the country by working with colleagues on both sides of the aisle to find common ground where possible. I have either authored or co-authored more than 200 bills to help Ohio and the country that have been signed into law by presidents of both parties.

