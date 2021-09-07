CHILLICOTHE- Ohio University Chillicothe is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year with an Open House Celebration, Saturday, Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This will be a free event and open to the public. Planned festivities include the “Back to the Future” DeLorean car, the Mighty Children’s Museum demonstration, Petland pets, the Chillicothe High School Marching Band, a gallery exhibit, a food truck, cake cutting and hayrides.
Bennett Hall, dedicated in 1966, will provide the backdrop for this special event. With its massive brick façade and grand white columns, Bennett reminds many of the courthouse depicted in the fictional town of Hill Valley in the “Back to the Future” trilogy. The DeLorean will be on display as a photo prop from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
“We like to think of ourselves as an institution that is closely tied to the needs of the surrounding community,” said Dr. Milliken. “In serving these, we contribute to well-being and vibrancy of the Chillicothe and the region.
OHIO Chillicothe’s 75th Anniversary Open House Celebration is a time of reflection and a way to thank the community for their continued support. Area businesses and public involvement helped to create and sustain a vibrant campus community. This spirit of cooperation is the cornerstone behind the campus situated atop Carlisle Hill.
“The rich history of partnership Ohio University Chillicothe has enjoyed over the years with the surrounding community is a testament to the wonderful people who live and work in Ross County,” said Dr. Roberta Milliken, dean of campus and community relations of OHIO Chillicothe. “We are truly fortunate to live in an area that clearly understands and values the opportunities that education can provide.”
Mike Throne, CEO of The Ross County Chamber of Commerce, echoes this sentiment. “Ohio University Chillicothe’s impact on Ross County comes in the campus’ amazing ability to maintain partnerships. OUC not only builds, but sustains, partnerships with community organizations to help Chillicothe become a thriving community, but also works hard to find educational partners that will create future leaders in our community! From offering its faculty and staff with expertise in specific areas to students who give their time and ideas, OUC has helped us find some of the best solutions to our opportunities.”
In addition to education and training, OHIO Chillicothe’s faculty and staff are committed to mentoring future leaders and public servants in a quest to give back to cities surrounding Appalachia.
“Ohio University Chillicothe’s mission is inextricably tied to the region that we serve. It has been our privilege to collaborate with our community partners to provide much needed high-quality, affordable educational opportunities to residents,” said Dean Milliken. “We look forward to continuing the partnerships with the community we have enjoyed for many years--and forming new ones. These collaborations are mutually beneficial to ensuring our region’s general health, vitality, and endurance.”
For up-to-date information on all events at OHIO Chillicothe, visit ohio.edu/chillicothe and follow the campus on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.
