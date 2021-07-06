WAVERLY- Over the holiday weekend, Waverly Mayor Greg Kempton reported a main water line break on Facebook which placed the entire village under a boil alert.
Following the collection of water samples on Monday, the Village of Waverly Water Department told the News Watchman on Tuesday that the alert had been lifted.
The first post went online on the morning of July 4, where the 12-inch break occurred on the water line behind Diner 23.
“The line is deeper than our equipment can reach. We have a contractor coming in to excavate the earth around the line so we can make the necessary repairs,” the post in-part reads. “The crew has valved out the damaged section of pipe and water pressure is being restored as our water tank is being refilled.”
Kempton posted on Monday that repairs had been completed around 9 p.m. on Sunday, but that collected water samples were still being tested.
With a village-wide boil alert in-place, believed to be the first since the February 2020 construction of two new wells, the goal was to have the alert lifted on Tuesday morning with favorable samples.
The mayor said alerts like these should be considered rare, although isolated areas will always have boil alerts after a line break. Additional valves are being added in critical locations to help limit those affected areas.
“The crew did an excellent job repairing the line in an area that had limited access. The heat and lack of sleep made the work even more difficult,” Kempton’s July 5 post reads. “We were fortunate to get a contractor to respond on a holiday.”
The line that broke on Sunday appeared to be in good condition visually, but the age of the equipment is believed to be a contributing factor. According to the mayor, most village water and sewer lines are more than 70 years old.
Seven decades of ground movement puts “excessive force” on the pipes, Kempton said, until the point where that force is strong enough to create a crack.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.