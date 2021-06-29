Colorful living art! Glorious public display gardens beckon visitors to all parts of our country. Wealthy land owners started many of these public gardens privately for their own enjoyment and then later gave or willed them to a park system, a city, or a private trust. Several other public gardens began and continue as part of agricultural departments of universities like Chadwick Arboretum on the campus of The Ohio State University in Columbus.
A small group of environmentalists started the Desert Botanical Garden in 1939 in Phoenix Arizona. Up in the Northeast, a group of friends used their own homes as collateral to found the Coastal Maine Botanical Garden in 2007 and feature plants native to the area.
Farthest away and the most exotic is the National Tropical Botanical Garden. The NYBG is actually five separate gardens: three on the island of Kauai and one on Maui in Hawaii, with the fifth one in Florida. Two more of many spectacular gardens in Florida are the Bok Tower Garden in Lake Wales which began as a bird sanctuary, and the Marie Selby Botanical Garden in Sarasota famous for its orchids and other air plants.
In Northern Ohio a site well worth visiting is Stan Hywet,(Old English for stone quarry) the faithfully restored former home and garden of F.A. Seiberling, co-founder of Goodyear Tire & Rubber. Closer to home, Civil War veterans started the Grotto Gardens at the Dayton Department of Veterans Affairs Hospital in the 1860’s and 70’s, which is now open to the public. In addition to the Chadwick Arboretum in Columbus we have the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Garden which was developed over the space of 150 years starting from the old Franklin County Fair Grounds.
Thirty miles East of Columbus in Newark is the Dawes Arboretum with favorite sections being a Japanese Garden and a Cypress Swamp. Then about 15 miles North of Columbus is the beautiful Inniswood Metro Gardens in Westerville with nature trails in addition to the formal garden areas.Closer yet, the Adena Mansion and Garden in Chillicothe has been restored in the style of the early 1800’s when Ohio’s sixth governor lived there.
All of these gardens have websites to check for open dates, hours, admission prices, and directions.
In the meantime and right here at home, most of the gardens of Bristol Village are open and free of charge. The miniature Railroad Garden at the corner of Robin Road and Leisure Lane is always available for visitors to see. While there, also notice the pretty little perennial garden in the front of the railroad house. The four-sided open area surrounded by the houses on Robin Road, Leisure Lane, Wendy Lane, and Seventh Street holds Tranquility Park. Trees here were planted in honor of former residents around a labyrinth. A labyrinth is similar to a maze but without walls or hedges. It is meant to help one meditate while walking its paths. Ramble Grove Park is a simple open area where Robin Road meets Ramble Road. The feature to notice here is the intersection of four "allees," an allee being a walkway between two evenly spaced rows of trees.
The star of the show is the Cooper Wildflower Woods at the end of Wendy Lane. The best wildflower displays are in the early spring when different species come into bloom each week. Along its paved pathways many of the trees and other plants are labelled. In the height of summer the cool shade of the native trees is calming and refreshing. Resident volunteers known as Weed Warriors maintain the gardens with the help of our highly appreciated visiting RV campers who trade their labor for their vehicle hook-ups.
The newest addition to the Bristol Village Gardens is the Hummingbird Garden.
It’s a little gem of a formal garden completely enclosed by the walking track of the Glenn Center containing plants attractive to hummingbirds as well as a fountain for them to shower their feathers. It will soon be open to the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.