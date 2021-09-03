Our precious country has been on a downhill slide for some time. Are some of us gradually sliding with it? Are we ignoring or accepting the decline of morality? Worse yet, are we participating in it by indifference?
Think of the many practices that were unacceptable at an earlier time in your life that are now in common use. Movies weren't trashy when many of us were kids. Parents didn't have to fear that pornographic scenes would pop up on TV either. Remember how absolutely shocked everyone was years ago when in "Gone with the Wind", Clark Gable said, ''Frankly, my dear, I don't give a damn." ln today's culture, that would be tame. Now we hear God's name added to the damn!
His name also is habitually used for expressions or emphasis as in "Oh, my Lord" or the flip "OMG." Both are insulting to God. Countless casual, thoughtless misuses of His name abound today. Where's the respect?
Consider the honorable Jewish people so deeply revering God's name that they wouldn't even say it when sharing about him. And how about all the filthy talk that is now acceptable in certain programs? As children back in the "stone age," many of us had never heard those words and had no clue as to what they meant.
Then there's the devaluing of life itself: disrespect of the elderly in some circles, the increase of encouraging the practice of euthanasia. Sadly, there are also those who feel that we should not go to great expense to sustain the lives of the elderly.
The cruel, often painful, slaughtering of babies is widespread. The tissues of some full term, healthy babies which have been purposely aborted alive, are harvested and grafted onto live mice. These "humanized mice" are then used for various kinds of experiments. When finished, the mice are killed. Babies are either killed or left to slowly die.
Abortion is the leading cause of death in America. Every year, 1.4 million babies are butchered. No wonder abortion is such a lucrative business. And when a baby is aborted alive, that procedure becomes ten times more profitable! Lies have deceived many into believing that abortion is women's health care.
During World War II, when I was a little grade school girl, my older brother was serving in the army overseas. He was not permitted to tell us where he was. I used to have dreadful nightmares about being out in our backyard with bombs suddenly dropping nearby. Then came added fears when my next oldest brother eagerly enlisted as early as he legally could.
Meanwhile, in school, even little kids were patriotic. The entire school assembled regularly for a flag ritual. Today, many know nothing about WWII or anything else about the history of our country! Even writing, reading, and arithmetic are often neglected, substituted in some cities by critical race theories and gender orientation.
In Bristol Village's history, we had a gentleman living on Robin Road named Hap Failor who had been a prisoner of war in Belgium during WWII. Many years later in a discussion with Hal Tripp, another Villager, they had a shocking discovery. Hal realized that he had been on the very plane that rescued Hap! How exciting for both of them and for all who hear it! Hal Tripp, now 103, is still here in Bristol. In our nation today, many don't even know of the countless sacrifices made by our courageous military!
lt's often not understood that the Ten Commandments were given to protect us, and to enrich our lives. Some of our nation's laws were based on the Ten Commandments. Doesn't it just make sense that if you kill someone or steal, you not only ruin the lives of others, but also your very own life! Also, think of gossip being passed on and on, finally so distorted that it becomes '`false witness". God hates gossip. All the Ten Commandments are sensible safeguards to guide us.
Christians are now increasingly ridiculed, marginalized, and mocked. Some people have rejected God altogether. The Judaeo-Christian roots upon which this nation was founded, are gradually being stripped away. Let's not lose what's left, let's work together to restore it. Yes, you can help. You can be an influence in your family, in your neighborhood and wherever you go. What sort of example can you be?
The list of moral decline just goes on and on and on. Basically, it's the turning away from God, not appreciating His principals and his love for us. Read chapter I of Romans, noting verse 28, "And just as they did not see fit to acknowledge God any longer, God gave them over to a depraved mind, to do things that are not proper, ... " (examples continue through verse 31. See chapter 2 as well)
Even with all its faults, the U.S.A. is nevertheless the best country in all the earth! There are lots of honorable, caring people remaining throughout the nation. How very fortunate we all are, to be part of the small, peaceful town of Waverly where we don't have looting, burning and violence.
When Jesus spoke the words, "love one another just as I have loved you," He was speaking of a sacrificial love modeled after His love for everyone, so let us love one another.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.