Ruth enrolled in out outpatient hospice program with lung cancer when she was 84 years old. Ruth also suffered a stroke several years earlier. Her slurred speech and quiet demeanor can fool you into thinking she isn’t with it. But she is deceivingly perceptive and calculating and she likes to keep you on your toes.
Her daughter, Carolyn, shared, “My brother told her to call him anytime she needed him and he would be here in an hour and fifteen minutes. So a few days later mom called just to test him.” Ruth added with a mischievous grin, “He lives one hour and ten minutes away; an hour and fifteen minutes if he’s not ready to go.”
Carolyn left her home in California about three years ago to move in with and care for her mother. Ruth’s four other children live out of the area but visit often. Carolyn’s devotion to her mother is inspiring, “I told mom we’re together until death do us part…I’m concentrating all my attention on mom right now…If I can keep her spirits up I think she can make it until next year; if not, she won’t”
Ruth and Carolyn testified that chronic illness and long term care giving are emotionally challenging and stressful. Carolyn confessed, “After two or three weeks of us being here by ourselves we started getting on each other’s nerves. So it’s good when someone visits. It’s like a breath of fresh air.”
They’ve also experienced the friction of role reversal. Ruth shared, “When Carolyn was seven years old I lost my temper with her for refusing to take her medicine; but now I’m refusing to take mine, and Carolyn’s losing her temper with me.” Carolyn empathized, “Mom gets tired of me asking her if there’s anything I can do for her. She feels like I’m pestering her; don’t you mom?” Ruth enthusiastically agreed, “Yes I do!” Carolyn responded, “But you know I love you don’t you mom? Ruth looked sheepishly at Carolyn and replied, “I don’t know”. Did I already tell you that Ruth likes to keep you on your toes?
During one of my routine visits we talked about the well meaning, but often misguided and unsolicited, advice and criticism from family members who are not involved in the day to day care. Carolyn shared, “My brother got mad at me once for how I talked to mom. She wanted to come to the kitchen and I said, ‘You just want to come to the kitchen to see how messy I’ve let it get! You just want to yell at me!’ My brother thought that was terrible. But he just doesn’t know how mom and I get along. We both get testy but we accept each other and we talk it out. We understand each other.” Then Carolyn turned to her mom and said, “But I would do it all over again wouldn’t I mom?” Ruth characteristically replied, “Well, I don’t know.”
Carolyn shared another incident, “My brother said, ‘You need to make mom take her medications!’ Don’t people know how hard it is to make somebody take their medications when they have their mouth shut! Everyone wants to tell you what to do; but what works for one person doesn’t work for another. Everybody’s different.” Carolyn concluded, “People need to ask you what you need instead of telling you what you need. And instead of telling you what to do, they need to ask you what they can do. I know they mean well; they love mom; but they just don’t know.”
Ruth and Carolyn’s is the classic story of chronic illness and care giving, just with different actors. Time and time again, as a hospice Social Worker, I hear about well meaning family members giving advice from a distance. I’ve even been one of them.
I’m reminded of what my good friend Charlie, who took care of his wife for several years, suggested about advice from a distance, “Advice from a distance is about as welcome as a hair in a biscuit”. Now we know better, don’t we?
