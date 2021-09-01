WAVERLY- On Tuesday, the Pike County Sheriff’s Office reported the third suspect in a Bainbridge murder was taken into custody.
Dalton James Boyd, a 28-year-old Bainbridge resident, is being held and waiting arraignment at the Scioto County Jail on charges of the murder of Christopher Martin.
As reported earlier by the News Watchman, Martin was found wounded at 2206 Muddy Fork Rd. in Bainbridge on Sunday, Aug. 21. The Sheriff’s Office investigators and evidence technician responded to a 911 call, where the Ohio Bureau of Investigation also arrived at the scene to collect evidence.
Martin, 65, was pronounced dead by Pike County Coroner David Kessler following his arrival on the scene. Over the following week, an investigation took place involving interviews and text messages placed three individuals who were allegedly part of the crime.
Boyd, along with Aaron Dale Cox and Ashley Lynn Landrum, were identified as those three. On Aug. 28, Cox and Landrum were brought-in by Pike and Hillsboro County officers without incident from the 7777 Overman Rd. residence. Obtaining a search warrant, drugs and a firearm were also found on the property.
Cox was officially charged with the murder of Martin and appeared in Pike County Court on Monday, Aug. 30. He was given a $1 million cash-only bond at this time by Pike County Judge Anthony Moraleja.
Landrum is currently incarcerated on unrelated charges in Ross County. A warrant was issued for her on the charge of murder.
In the most recent arrest of Boyd, Pike County Sheriff Tracy D. Evans thanked the Waverly Police Department, Ross County Sheriff’s Office, Highland County Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Marshals.
“Without the assistance, cooperation, and collaboration, these suspects would not have been apprehended as quickly,” he said in a press release.
