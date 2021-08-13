CAMP CREEK — In a time where many do not know where their next meal will come from, a group effort of several local entities has been at work this year to get food in the hands of those in need.
Since April 15, approximately 25,650 meals have been distributed through a partnership between the Community Action Committee of Pike County Mobile Food Bank, Camp Creek Township, Outreach Council, and OhioMeansJobs.
Inside the township building on 10 Spunk Run Rd., boxes upon boxes of canned goods and other food and drink items were there- a stack of raisins taller than a NBA player to the estimate of the News Watchman.
In a Thursday visit of the township building, trustee Donnie Dyke said many forces have been behind their work. Joined by fellow trustees, Dave Kinnison and Heath MedFord, Dyke picks up supplies on Tuesday before preparing for the Thursday distribution.
“This is about the people, not the politics,” he said, where food is dropped off to 36 households every Thursday.
Such help from a swarm of volunteers, Cats Corner Wholesale, who donated a $2,000-valued skid of hand sanitizer, and CAC members — Director Keith Pitts, Social Service Director Pamala Crawford, and Nourishment Clerk Mary Hablitzel — have been major pieces in the operation said CAC social service liaison Anya Thompson.
Getting food on the table is a challenge for many Pike County families, research from Feeding America shows. According to its 2019 data, more than 5,000 residents or 19.1% of the population is considered food insecure, meaning they lack routine access to enough food to live healthy lives.
For children, the situation is more bleak in the county. Just under 1,600 or 24.5% of the children population are food insecure, ranked the fifth-worst out of Ohio’s 88 counties.
It is with information like this in mind that Thompson feels makes the food drive all the more important for the community.
“I just can’t help but get emotional about it all,” she said, recalling how one woman was very gracious for finally having fresh vegetables to make some stew.
The food drive takes place at the township building the final three Thursdays of each month between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
